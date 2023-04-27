Cavese-Martina: like Tàntalo, so close and so far away

For several years now anyone who is preparing to follow or at least to inquire about the football events of the Cava de’ Tirreni team will be able to notice a curious and sad constant. This, identifiable in the inability to be able to conquer the primacy of the Serie D championship despite the many sporting and economic efforts, is almost always accompanied by a further insult: failing in the key matches played at home. Not surprisingly, going back a few years, we realize how many matches were blocked by the biancoblù just when it was necessary to take that small-immense step that could have been decisive. Cavese- Rende, Cavese – Sicula Leonzio, Cavese – Gelbison are just some of the challenges which, despite a large number of spectators, were drawn or even lost badly, compromising an entire season. For these reasons, therefore, today’s match with Martina appears to be a link in an endless cursed chain that doesn’t seem to want to break, even when everything would suggest the opposite.

Leaving aside this premise, it is good to project oneself directly onto the challenge which, together with the big match between Nardò and Brindisi, is certainly among the most followed in the group due to the stakes: a possible victory for the hosts, in fact, would almost definitively deliver the Championship at Cavese. It is no coincidence then that already during the week you can breathe a different air among the Metelli arcades with an overwhelming enthusiasm that has been missing for many, too many years and which is confirmed at the kick-off. The “Simonetta Lamberti” presents itself in great shape with tickets sold out in the Curva Sud and in the Distinti sector to which is added a Grandstand, both lower and upper, full as never before. The real show, however, is guaranteed by the heart of the Cavese cheer who has set up a respectable choreography for the occasion: at the entrance to the formations, the south is filled with blue cards to which white ones are added to form “1919”, the date of birth of the Campania association, while on the athletics track the seven historic badges that have represented Cavese over the decades are unrolled.

On the opposite side, in the north curve, around forty Martinese ultras are present who, after their entry, immediately form a square behind the patches “Curva Nord”, “Estremo Sostegno”, “Pazza Gioventù”, “E986” and the tricolor “Martina”. Their support, despite the number, is really good and always accompanied by the pressing rhythm of the drum but above all it is clear that, in addition to supporting their colours, they enjoy themselves also helped by the unexpected result. On the pitch, in fact, everything happens and after a goalless first half, the second half sees two Euro goals scored by the Apulians who throw a large part of the home crowd into despair. However, Cavese is not there and, pushed by the curve, manages to shorten even if the multiple comeback attempts made up to the 95th minute are in vain. Martina therefore beats the “Lamberti” to the astonishment of the four thousand spectators, making next Sunday’s match at Brindisi’s home decisive for promotion, in turn victorious and only three lengths behind Metelli. It goes without saying that there is a lot of anticipation for what lies ahead, two days before the end of the games, one of the most important matches in recent years. The real question, however, is whether Cavese increasingly in the guise of the mythological Tantalus, unable, however close, to reach the object of his desire, will be able to break his curse or, once again, will be condemned to underworld of the D series. These are days of trepidation, waiting and uncertainty but in the end it is the latter, in life as in football, that gives that extra touch of magic.

Vincent Love