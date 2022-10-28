original title:CBA Comprehensive: Jiangsu narrowly beats Liaoning, Shanghai Lectra Shenzhen

In the 2022-2023 season, the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) played 5 games in the 8th round of the regular season on the 27th. Jiangsu Kendia team foreign aid Blakeney scored 47 points to help the team beat Liaoning team 91:90; Shanghai team beat Shenzhen team 103:99, ending the previous 5-game losing streak.

Facing the Liaoning team lacking Guo Ailun, the Jiangsu team launched a strong attack under the leadership of Blakeney at the beginning. The Liaoning team played smooth cooperation under the organization of Zhao Jiwei, leading 50:45 at the end of the half. After changing sides to fight again, Blakeney continuously attacked the opponent’s basket and led Jiangsu to play an offensive climax of 11:0 to overtake the score. At the last moment, Blakeney hit a key free throw, Wu Yujia steals the opponent, and the Jiangsu team wins by 1 point.

Blakeney averaged 33.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in the first eight regular season rounds of this season. Under his leadership, the Jiangsu Kendia team currently ranks first in the league standings with a record of 6 wins and 2 losses.

Facing the Shenzhen team, the Shanghai team opened with more blooms, leading 66:35 at the end of the half. After changing sides and fighting again, the Shenzhen team’s defensive intensity rose sharply, forcing the opponent to make many mistakes while playing an efficient offense. The final quarter once narrowed the point difference to 2 points. But the Shanghai team withstood the pressure to seal the victory, and foreign aid Trimble scored a game-high 38 points.

The Jilin team and the Guangzhou team fought to a 102:102 draw in regular time. In overtime, the Jilin team’s foreign aid Jones assisted his teammates to score consecutively, leading his team to beat the opponent 116:112. Throughout the game, Jones handed over 44 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists “triple-double” data.

The first three quarters of the match between Tianjin Team and North Control Team were very anxious, and the North Control Team led by only 1 point. In the last quarter, Tianjin team’s attack suddenly “power off”, the team only scored 5 points in a single quarter, and finally lost 82:97.

At the last moment of the match between Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team and Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team, Fang Shuo’s long shot helped Beijing Shougang to reduce the difference to 1 point, but the former coach of the Shanxi team then used free throws to help the team seal the victory 97:95. Shanxi’s foreign aid Feld scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and provided 10 assists. (Reporter Ma Kai)