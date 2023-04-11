CBA regular season awards announced

Zhejiang men’s basketball team has multiple players selected

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yi Longyin

A few days ago, the CBA regular season individual awards were announced one after another. The Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent men’s basketball player who has won the regular season championship has won multiple awards. Wu Qian was named the best sixth man, and Wang Shilong was named the best coach. Liu Zeyi was selected as the most improved player, and Wu Qian and Liu Zeyi were selected into the first team and second team of domestic players respectively, which can be said to be a rewarding experience. Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball player Sun Minghui was also selected for the second team of domestic players.

This season, Wang Shilong led Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental to win the regular season championship with 35 wins and 7 losses, with a winning rate of 83.3%. This is a very successful season for Wang Shilong who led the CBA team as the head coach for the first time.

Although Wu Qian played 19 games off the bench in 36 games, he is still the backbone of the team, averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. He still maintained a high level of output in the 11th season of his career. The key to rely on in times of crisis.

Liu Zeyi made significant progress this season. From averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 19.2 minutes per game last season, to starting 24 games in 32 games this season, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. After completing the gorgeous transformation, he became the backbone of Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team.

In addition, Wu Qian was also selected to the first team of domestic players, and Liu Zeyi and Sun Minghui of the Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team were selected to the second team of domestic players.