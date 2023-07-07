CBA Summer League Makes Historic Debut in Zhejiang Province

CBA Summer League Brings Professional Basketball to Zhejiang for the First Time

July 7, 2023 – The city of Dongyang, Zhejiang is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the 2023 CBA Summer League (Dongyang) and the Yangtze River Delta Professional Basketball Club Challenge. This marks the first time that the CBA Summer League has made its way to Zhejiang.

From August 10th to August 13th, six teams will compete at the Dongyang Sports Center (Gymnasium) in a series of thrilling basketball matches. The participating teams include Zhejiang East Sunshine, Guangzhou Long-Lions, Jiangsu Kendia, Beijing Enterprises, Sichuan Jinrong Industry, and Tsinghua University. The tournament will span four days, featuring a total of nine games. The teams will be divided into group matches, qualifying matches, and finals through a draw.

The signing ceremony for the CBA Summer League and the Yangtze River Delta Professional Basketball Club Challenge took place in Dongyang on July 6. This event is part of Dongyang’s efforts to promote the development of competitive sports and mass sports. In recent years, the city has successfully hosted various sporting competitions, including the Provincial Games, Hengdian Marathon, National Sports Dance Competition, and National Staff Air Volleyball Competition. The CBA Summer League represents a significant milestone, as it is the first national-level professional three-ball sports event held in Dongyang.

To enhance the overall experience for fans and team members attending the games, Dongyang Cultural Tourism Group has expanded sports tourism and other projects related to competitive sports viewing. They have integrated the event’s IP, cultural tourism advantages, and Dongyang’s unique characteristics to create a comprehensive and immersive experience for attendees. This initiative aims to provide fans and players with a close-up encounter with the heart of Zhejiang.

For fans eager to witness the intense basketball action, tickets for the summer league are now available for purchase on Damai.com. This move allows fans to secure their spots and enjoy thrilling basketball matches while supporting their favorite teams.

The arrival of the CBA Summer League in Zhejiang has generated tremendous excitement among basketball enthusiasts and locals alike. This event not only showcases the talent and skills of the participating teams but also highlights Dongyang’s commitment to sports development. As the city prepares to welcome the basketball community, anticipation and excitement are running high.

