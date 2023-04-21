CBA: Zhejiang eliminated the Dragon and Lions to advance to the semi-finals 2023-04-20 11:22:27.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the 19th, in the second game of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) playoffs, the Zhejiang team defeated the Longshi team 113:100 away and eliminated the opponent with a big score of 2:0 to advance to the semi-finals. finals.

In the first game of the series, the Zhejiang team took the lead in beating the Dragons and Lions at home. In this rematch, the two teams fell into a stalemate from the beginning of the game. The Zhejiang team led 27:22 in the first quarter. With the outstanding performance of foreign aid Mason in the second quarter, the Long-Lions team narrowed the point difference to 3 points at the end of the half. At the end of the third quarter, the Long-Lions team’s offensive efficiency decreased, and the Zhejiang team took the opportunity to widen the point difference to 11 points. In the final quarter, the Dragon Lions could not get close to the score and had to swallow the defeat.

Liu Zeyi of the Zhejiang team scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds; Mason scored a game-high 23 points for the Long-Lions team.

The promoted Zhejiang team will face the Shenzhen team in the semi-finals of the best-of-five series.