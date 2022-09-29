Sixth place in the Italian Serie B championships with various high-level tests The eporediese Bertoldo is excellent in the long jump, the 4×100 touches the podium

Clusone (BerGamo)

The Avis Atletica Canavesana hits a prestigious sixth place in the national series B final of the North / West Allievi club championship on track held in Lombardy at Clusone. The white and blue club was in ninth position among the fourteen teams present and almost reached fifth place, which was escaped by only one point. The protagonists are eleven athletes representing the four poles that make up the backbone of the team, Ivrea, Rivarolo, Chivasso and Balangero.

Two victories were recorded thanks to Alessandro Cena (Chivasso) over 1500 and Jacopo Libertino (Ivrea) in the auction. The two athletes, both in the first year of the category, also obtained a third place, Libertino in the high jump and Cena in the 800. Third place in the long for Luca Bertoldo (Ivrea) who achieved a new personal best. In the throws to report the fourth places of Daniele Notario (Chivasso) in the disc and in the hammer and of Pietro Musso (Ivrea) in the weight. Nearly the podium from the 4×100 fourth to the finish. Dt Massimo Beltrando followed the team in Clusone, assisted by technicians Solange Pont, Marco Plassio, Daniele Duretto and Stefano Modafferi.

A Beinasco assigned the provincial titles for Boys / Girls on the track. Victories for Damiano Bulgari (Strambino) in weight, for Rebecca Zandarin (Chivassesi) in the long and for Massimo Coppola (Avis) in the 60 hs. The booty of silver and bronze medals is full-bodied.

Results Clusone, Students, auction: 1. Jacopo Libertino 3.80 110 hs: 8. Fabrizio Demo 16 ”79; 100: 10. Lorenzo Capriati 12 ”08; 400: 11. Papotti 56 “44; 1500: 1. Alessandro Cena 4’13 ”75; disc: 4. Daniele Notario 35.33; javelin: 7. Francesco Miron 35.36; 4×100: 4. Canavesana (Parlangeli, Bertoldo, Demo, Capriati) 45 ”72; hammer: 4. Notary 32.63; high: 3. Libertine 1.78; long: 3. Luca Bertoldo 6.30; 800: 3. Dinner 2’02 “94; weight: 4. Pietro Musso 11.83; 200: 10. Capriati 24 ”32; 4×400: 10. Canavesana (Bertoldo, Agostino Chiadò Rana, Demo, Papotti) 3’44 ”01. Beinasco, Girls, 60: 2. Beatrice Viretto (Avis) 8 ”9, 4. Vivien Vozzo (Chivassesi) 9” 0, 4. Caterina Biava (Avis) 9 ”0; 1000: 2. Nicole Cravetto (Canavese 2005) 3’28 “7, 4. Letizia Fazzone (Avis) 3’43” 1; 60 hs: 2. Sofia Ferrentino (Strambino) 9 ”7, 4. Giulia Fragassi (Avis) 11” 2, 6. Alice Giachino (same) 11 ”9; long: 1. Rebecca Zandarin (Chivassesi) 3.96, 3. Miriam Dora Frassà (Avis) 3.68; weight: 5. Lucrezia Simpatico (Strambino) 7.91; Boys, 60: 3. Nicolo Borello (Rivarolo) 8 ”5; 1000: 3. Niccolò Salustri (Avis) 3’04 ”0; 60 hs: 1. Massimo Coppola (Avis) 9 ”6, 3. Nicolò Perino (Strambino) 10” 3; long: 2. Nicola Alzate (Avis) 4.35, 3. Gabriele Albertone (Chivassesi) 3.97; weight: 1. Damiano Bulgari (Strambino) 12.50, 4. Federico Perino (same) 10.34; march 2000: 1. Abdelhamid Tikar (Chivassesi) 14’09 ”0, 2. Edoardo Paolini (Avis) 14’26” 0; vortex: 2. Riccardo Zingarelli (Strambino) 45.60, 3. Lorenzo Rossi (Avis) 27.21. –