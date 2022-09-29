Debts, late payments, work stopped, the auditor who does not sign the 2020 budget. The situation of the mountain union Belluno – Ponte nelle Alpi is very serious, so much so that the prefect summoned the mayors of the two municipalities this morning at Palazzo dei Rectors. This was announced by the mayor of Belluno, Oscar De Pellegrin, yesterday during the city council, responding to a question presented by Giuseppe Vignato. Meanwhile in Ponte nelle Alpi, still in the city council, the clash between the majority and the opposition on the situation of the institution was celebrated, with the mayor Vendramini defining the position of the minority as “instrumental” and the latter calling for a change of pace in the ‘body.

BELLUNO: “BIG CRITICALITIES”

“There are major critical issues in the Mountain Union,” said Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin. “It is in the interest of the entire administration that the mountain union is efficient and returns to rendering services to the municipalities. We have had several meetings with the president, the technical side and with the auditor and there are organizational and financial criticalities ». There are only three employees left in service and “the auditor does not want to give a favorable opinion on the final balance sheet 2020”. Document never stamped because the reports of some works were missing and there were some post offices that did not return to the control body.

DEBTS AND LATE PAYMENTS

The Municipality has asked for some documents “but we have not yet received an answer,” added De Pellegrin. «The Valbelluna Mountain Union has asked for the balance of a credit of 404 thousand euros and the Dolomiti Prealpi Consortium reports a delay in payments. It is a situation that does not allow us to rest assured. On Monday a reminder also arrived from the Prefect, who has a bad letter ready. He summoned the mayors for tomorrow (today, ndr). I assure », he concluded,« that we are fully committed to resolving the situation ».

Giuseppe Vignato wishes it too, because “now you are co-responsible in the management”, he recalled. “We need to understand the debts towards third parties and the credits of the Mountain Union, and also clarify any responsibilities”.

BRIDGE MINORITY ATTACKS

In Ponte nelle Alpi, the motion presented by the minority asking for a change of pace in the Mountain Union and, in fact, the replacement of the leaders was not discussed. The majority considered the questioning not urgent. «The regulation allows us to present these motions», said the director of “X Ponte” Angelo Levis, «therefore once again the rights of the minority are violated. The mayor does not want to be accountable to the citizens as is his habit. The expected appointments of Belluno are certainly not the cause of a problem that has been going on for years. Even knowing the difficulties, the administrators must try to overcome the obstacles. If the system doesn’t work, we need to change, beyond the personal problems of the employees we know. Ours is an accusation of political management, ”he concluded. “The fault lies with the majority if it has come to this point. We hope that a change of pace will be made with coherent people in the area ».

THE REPLICA OF VENDRAMINI

“This is not an urgent issue so let’s move on,” replied the mayor Paolo Vendramini lapidary. «We do not accept an instrumental question and we have understood that there is no possibility of constructive dialogue. As already said several times, the municipal council of Ponte does not respond to questions related to another council: it is necessary to act in the appropriate fora. You have a representative in the Union, Paolo De Vettor, who did not participate in the last sessions. That is the right place to get to know the reality of the entity and that representative is the one who would have the task of reporting the issues “.

“INSTRUMENTAL”

“As for the Um”, Vendramini continued, “at the moment the body is stopped due to the lack of the appointments of Belluno (they were made in yesterday’s council, ndr). Maximum respect and thanks to the employees who work with their heads down in a difficult and very delicate situation of the staff that I found in 2019 when I became president. The minority, however, takes advantage of it in an instrumental way. We must defend the work done in these months in Um: it was a great operation of transparency and recovery of accounts. When the board is restored, with the missing appointments, we will approve all the accounts and budgets ».

“The Region has also congratulated us for the work done despite the shortage of personnel,” he concludes. «Another thanks goes to the director Oliseo Salvagno who has worked hard every day to carry on the work in the Union. I have frequent meetings with the mayor of Belluno Oscar De Pellegrin to chart the future path. Everything will be fine. For the rest, the facts and data speak for themselves ».