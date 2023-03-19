Is it a big relief that you managed such a tough match?

Absolutely, you never know what’s going to happen in overtime. We played patiently and had chances. The coaches warned us that it would definitely be a tougher match than Friday, so we expected that. Last time we thought about it there and now we maybe struggled a bit in the end, but we still played well. Patiently, from a secured defense. A win is a win.

🎥 It was slowly starting to look like it was going to be a series #PCEOLO overtime for the first time, but 20 seconds before the end, Peter Čerešňák leaned into the shot and scored the winner @HCPCE! 😮🤯 pic.twitter.com/cpd3fVrHoc — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) March 18, 2023

And for you as the author, the decisive hits are even sweeter. Did you aim?

I just went there to burn it. I had my head down and was mainly trying to hit the puck. And a goal. I had no idea how much time was left. I saw that one of our players pulled two opponents into the goal area and a window opened in front of me, into which I drove and received a pass from Lukáš Radil. Fortunately, it fell there. Then Tomáš Dvořák secured it into an empty goal. We are all very happy for the win.

You had a great chance four minutes before the end. So you finally redeemed yourself?

I don’t take it that way. It’s more like a reward for the whole team. I didn’t actually see Lukáš Sedlák’s pass during that tut. I was surprised to suddenly have a puck on my blade. See also Nations League: mission accomplished, Italy at the Final Four

Were you surprised by how well Olomouc defended the midfield?

In the playoffs, nobody wants to let the middle zone go for free, so it’s no wonder that Olomouc played differently. The opponent made changes in defense and passing game. We said something about it, but on the ice it’s always a little bit about improvisation.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK Pardubice are happy about the goal.Photo : Josef Vostarek, CTK

How satisfied are you with the start of the playoffs, which you enter as one of the main favorites?

An ideal start to the quarterfinals. During the two weeks off we were given training on how to play. A classic before the playoffs. Everyone got it, but it’s just the beginning. We must not underestimate anything. The main thing is to always have the same attitude, be responsible and not go crazy. Only then can we be successful.

Do you think that you will face an even bigger test on the opponent’s ice on Tuesday and Wednesday?