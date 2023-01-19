Cesena, 19 January 2023 – Too beautiful to be a traffic warden? A former agent of the local police of Cesena, 27 years old, tall and slender blonde, had turned to the labor judge a month ago claiming precisely this and that is that she “she had not been hired in the local police, because she was too young and beautiful” . Of course, she did not lack her beauty, but this does not seem to be the reason that prompted the judging commission not to hire her young woman. Yesterday the labor judge of Forlì rejected the precautionary appeal presented by Elisa Muccioli who asked to transform her fixed-term contract into an indefinite one. The magistrate did not consider any reason of urgency such as to be able to accept it. Although not called to express an opinion on the merits of the matter, the judge “established – says the Municipality – that the applicant’s request to have her fixed-term contract (expired last September) transformed into a permanent contract in any case it could not find acceptance. In fact, the judge highlighted in the rejection decree, even if the illegitimacy of the municipal administration procedure were ascertained, a new evaluation will be required, since there cannot be any effect of automatic recruitment”. The urgent appeal therefore rejected. There…