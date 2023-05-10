Home » Champions: Guardiola, it will be decided in Manchester, but it will be tough – Football
Sports

Champions: Guardiola, it will be decided in Manchester, but it will be tough – Football

by admin
Champions: Guardiola, it will be decided in Manchester, but it will be tough – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MADRID, MAY 09 – “It was a balanced game.

When we were better on the pitch they scored for us, when they were better we drew. At times it felt like last year’s match. The opinion I had of Real Madrid remains the same and the final will be decided in Manchester”. So Pep Guardiola after the 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu.

“We played better last year in the first leg, when we won 4-3 – continues the City manager – and Real Madrid came out stronger in terms of results. Now the second leg will be a terribly tough match. We’ll see where we can improve defensively and where we can be more effective in the opponent’s box.” (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy