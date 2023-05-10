Champions: Guardiola, it will be decided in Manchester, but it will be tough – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MADRID, MAY 09 – “It was a balanced game.



When we were better on the pitch they scored for us, when they were better we drew. At times it felt like last year’s match. The opinion I had of Real Madrid remains the same and the final will be decided in Manchester”. So Pep Guardiola after the 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu.



“We played better last year in the first leg, when we won 4-3 – continues the City manager – and Real Madrid came out stronger in terms of results. Now the second leg will be a terribly tough match. We’ll see where we can improve defensively and where we can be more effective in the opponent’s box.” (HANDLE).

