(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 13 – The pressure on his Manchester City and the goal to hit, starting to detach the pass for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola knows this well on the eve of the return of the eighth with Leipzig. “My adventure at Manchester City will be judged by winning this competition – he says – I know it well from the first moment, from the first game. This doesn’t mean that I agree.



Tomorrow we have to try to impose our game and win the match. It doesn’t count to score many goals, we just have to win.



We are in the race on three fronts, it is important to be alive in the last two months.”



“Leipzig are a very strong team – continues Guardiola – in fact we drew in the first leg (1-1, ed) and when we picked them up in the draw I was aware of the difficulties that the matches against them would have presented, but even if we had Napoli, Milan, Real Madrid, I would have made the same considerations. At this point, there are very strong teams in the Champions League and therefore anything can happen. The pressure is on us, but tomorrow we’ll just have to think about imposing our game and winning the game.” .



Guardiola then spoke of Haaland: “A player must not only score – concludes the coach – Obviously for a striker it is the main thing but we also need something else. We need him to be involved, active. We must and must improve on this”. (HANDLE).

