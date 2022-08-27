A start to shake the veins of the wrists for Juventus, Inter and Napoli. After the definition of the eight groups with the draw in Istanbul, Uefa has released the official calendar of the first group stage of the Champions League 2022/2023 which will start on 6 September. And for the Italians, we start immediately with three big matches to take your breath away. Juventus, on Tuesday 6, will visit Paris Saint Germain of the Neymar-Messi-Mbappè trio, while the following day, Inter will face the battleship Bayern Munich at San Siro and the Liverpool of Jurgen Klopp, vice-champion of the Europe. The start of Milan is decidedly softer, and will always play on the same day as Juventus, expected in Austria, to be precise in Salzburg. After a fairly affordable second day – Inter with Viktoria Plizen, Napoli in Glasgow with Rangers, and with Milan and Juventus hosting Dinamo Zagreb and Benfica respectively -, the third day (4-5 October) will give away still great challenges. Inter, in the iron group, will wait for Barcelona (who put Lewandowski in their engine), Napoli will meet in Amsterdam with Ajax, and Milan will travel to London to face the Chelsea that they would like to snatch from the Rossoneri the top man, Rafa Leao. The last day is also a red circle, with who knows how many qualifying gaps still open. Naples at Anfield, Inter at the Allianz Arena against Bayern and Juventus hosting a PSG at the Stadium, which is once again among the candidates for the final victory.

In detail all the days with dates and times of the matches:

FIRST DAY

September 6

9pm Salzburg-Milan

ore 21 PSG-Juventus

September 7

ore 18:45 Inter-Bayern Monaco

ore 21 Napoli-Liverpool

SECOND DAY

September 13

ore 18:45 Viktoria Pilzen-Inter

ore 21 Rangers-Napoli

September 14

18:45 Milan-Dinamo Zagreb

ore 21 Juventus-Benfica

THIRD DAY

October 4th

21 hours Ajax-Napoli

9pm Inter-Barcelona

October 5th

ore 21 Chelsea-Milan

21 hours Juventus-Maccabi Haifa

FOURTH DAY

October 11th

18:45 Maccabi Haifa-Juventus

ore 21 Milan-Chelsea

12 October

6:45 pm Napoli-Ajax

9pm Barcelona-Inter

FIFTH DAY

October 25

9 pm Dinamo Zagreb-Milan

ore 21 Benfica-Juventus

October 26

ore 18:45 Inter-Victoria Mushrooms

ore 21 Napoli-Rangers

SIXTH DAY

November 1

ore 21 Liverpool-Napoli

ore 21 Bayern-Inter

November 2

21 hours Milan-Salzburg

ore 21 Juventus-PsG