A start to shake the veins of the wrists for Juventus, Inter and Napoli. After the definition of the eight groups with the draw in Istanbul, Uefa has released the official calendar of the first group stage of the Champions League 2022/2023 which will start on 6 September. And for the Italians, we start immediately with three big matches to take your breath away. Juventus, on Tuesday 6, will visit Paris Saint Germain of the Neymar-Messi-Mbappè trio, while the following day, Inter will face the battleship Bayern Munich at San Siro and the Liverpool of Jurgen Klopp, vice-champion of the Europe. The start of Milan is decidedly softer, and will always play on the same day as Juventus, expected in Austria, to be precise in Salzburg. After a fairly affordable second day – Inter with Viktoria Plizen, Napoli in Glasgow with Rangers, and with Milan and Juventus hosting Dinamo Zagreb and Benfica respectively -, the third day (4-5 October) will give away still great challenges. Inter, in the iron group, will wait for Barcelona (who put Lewandowski in their engine), Napoli will meet in Amsterdam with Ajax, and Milan will travel to London to face the Chelsea that they would like to snatch from the Rossoneri the top man, Rafa Leao. The last day is also a red circle, with who knows how many qualifying gaps still open. Naples at Anfield, Inter at the Allianz Arena against Bayern and Juventus hosting a PSG at the Stadium, which is once again among the candidates for the final victory.
In detail all the days with dates and times of the matches:
FIRST DAY
September 6
9pm Salzburg-Milan
ore 21 PSG-Juventus
September 7
ore 18:45 Inter-Bayern Monaco
ore 21 Napoli-Liverpool
SECOND DAY
September 13
ore 18:45 Viktoria Pilzen-Inter
ore 21 Rangers-Napoli
September 14
18:45 Milan-Dinamo Zagreb
ore 21 Juventus-Benfica
THIRD DAY
October 4th
21 hours Ajax-Napoli
9pm Inter-Barcelona
October 5th
ore 21 Chelsea-Milan
21 hours Juventus-Maccabi Haifa
FOURTH DAY
October 11th
18:45 Maccabi Haifa-Juventus
ore 21 Milan-Chelsea
12 October
6:45 pm Napoli-Ajax
9pm Barcelona-Inter
FIFTH DAY
October 25
9 pm Dinamo Zagreb-Milan
ore 21 Benfica-Juventus
October 26
ore 18:45 Inter-Victoria Mushrooms
ore 21 Napoli-Rangers
SIXTH DAY
November 1
ore 21 Liverpool-Napoli
ore 21 Bayern-Inter
November 2
21 hours Milan-Salzburg
ore 21 Juventus-PsG