If in the elections “the center-right wins and Fdi asserts itself, I have no reason to believe that Mattarella does not indicate” me as prime minister, says Meloni. “Giorgia Meloni has no need to be legitimized to be prime minister, also because legitimacy depends only on the vote of the Italians. And for this very reason we have said and written that it will be whoever has the most votes to propose the name of the premier to the head of state ”, says Silvio Berlusconi. Meanwhile, Letta accuses Russia of meddling in the electoral campaign to favor the right. Lupi replies: the secretary of the Democratic Party discredits Italy. Di Maio, on the other hand, fears an economic war in the event of a victory by the right. And he attacks Salvini, «he will carry us in Putin’s arms». The reply from the Northern League leader: “I answer only to the Italians”

Updates

11.15 – Di Maio to Meloni: “Your fascist friends from the past speak for themselves”

“Dear Giorgia, I saw that once again you insult me ​​because I dared to tell the truth about your electoral program, your coalition, and the international friends you have.” . “I have never attacked you personally and I have never made it an ideological question, because your fascist friends of the past speak for themselves, but above all I am even more worried about the economic destiny of the country”, with the proposals of the center-right, he adds.

11.05 – Calenda attacks Letta: are you against gas? And how do we go pedaling?

«Enrico Letta, but how do you, in the moment of greatest need for gas, also to be independent from Putin, to make a manifesto like this. Energy policy cannot be reduced to these meaningless slogans. Are you against gas? And how do we go pedaling? #ItaliaSulSerio ». So Carlo Calenda on twitter commenting on an electoral manifesto of the Democratic Party which reads: «Fossil fuels / Renewable energies. You choose’. “But no one from the Democratic Party is able to curb this populist drift?”, Adds Calenda ‘tagging’ Carlo Cottarelli, Stefano Bonaccini and Giorgio Gori.

10.48 – Salvini to Di Maio: I answer only to the Italians

«Gigi, look that on 25 September only Italian citizens will vote freely and democratically. I answer only to them and I only defend the national interest. And you? Are you afraid of their judgment? Come on, badly you find a navigator who gives you a hand. Long live the Freedom! ». So Matteo Salvini replies via twitter to Luigi Di Maio.

10.40 – Salvini: our commitment is to cancel the Fornero law

“The first commitment we feel we have to make is to cancel Fornero from the law”. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, said this during an electoral meeting in Barletta. “Retiring at 67 is madness,” added Salvini who recalled how Fornero recently underlined in a televised debate that “the elderly must work a little more”. «Fornero – he added – probably speaks like this because he has never worked in his life».

10.30 – Meloni: “Italians have the right to elect the head of state”

«Ready to give strength to the popular will. The current system has led us to have 11 governments in 20 years. Italians have the right to elect the Head of State and choose who to be governed by. Enough with governments lowered from above and palace games. #presidentialism “. So Giorgia Meloni in a video on social media.

Meloni: "Presidentialism will give stability to the government"

10 – Hope: from political forces stop to ambiguity on vaccines

“Now enough with the ambiguities about vaccines, let us say clear words because we cannot afford mistakes on a subject that is obviously so delicate. It is time for some political forces to stop winking at no vax ». The minister of health, Roberto Speranza, said it to the microphones of ‘Non Stop News‘ on Rtl 102.5. “I would like all political forces to make a commitment to the Italians – added the minister in quota Article 1 – the right to health comes before other interests. We must continue to put scientific evidence at the center.

9.40 – Berlusconi: Meloni has no need to be legitimized to be prime minister

“Giorgia Meloni has no need to be legitimized to be prime minister, also because legitimacy depends only on the vote of the Italians. And precisely for this reason we have said and written that it will be whoever has the most votes to propose the name of the premier to the head of state “. This is what Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi said in an interview with QN.

9.30 – Berlusconi: I do not sell illusions, yes flat tax and pension increase

The leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, is convinced that his proposals to introduce the flat tax and increase the minimum pensions to 1000 euros per month are achievable “because – he explains in an interview with QN – I believe that our economic policy, in particular, the flat tax can generate strong growth, which also means an increase in the resources available to the state ”. “Of course, as an entrepreneur, I know very well that we have to deal with the resources available, so we will proceed gradually – taking into account the economic cycle – but also with absolute determination”, he adds.