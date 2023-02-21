Napoli does not stop even in the Champions League, beating Eintracht 2-0 in Frankfurt and mortgage the passage to the quarter-finals (return to Maradona on 15 March). After a stalemate and a tactical match, the possible turning point comes in the 36th minute: first the post from Lozano, then the penalty on Osimhen who anticipates Buda who knocks him down in the area: he beats Kvaratskhelia but Trapp saves. Napoli, point in pride, took the lead after 4′: Lobotka recovers a ball, serves Lozano vertically who burns Max on the right out and serves all alone Osimhen who arrives like a fury at the far post: the Nigerian deposits in the net . This is the twentieth goal of the season for the blue striker, second in the Champions League. The doubling in the second half, in the 20th minute, after Napoli devoured the goal several times. The Azzurri, on the restart, manage to evade the markings, Kvara serves as a back-heel on Di Lorenzo’s run who scores with his left foot. The Georgian is the youngest footballer (22 years old) to have been involved in more than five goals in this Champions League (two goals and four assists). In the second half, thanks to the expulsion of Kolo Muani, the Azzurri are no longer in danger, indeed they could even triple.