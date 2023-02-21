soccer
In the first leg of the round of 16, Spalletti’s team also mastered the pitch in Frankfurt. The Nigerian in a state of grace takes the lead, Di Lorenzo doubles. Kvaratskhelia misses a penalty to make it 0-0
Of Donato Martucci
Napoli does not stop even in the Champions League, beating Eintracht 2-0 in Frankfurt and mortgage the passage to the quarter-finals (return to Maradona on 15 March). After a stalemate and a tactical match, the possible turning point comes in the 36th minute: first the post from Lozano, then the penalty on Osimhen who anticipates Buda who knocks him down in the area: he beats Kvaratskhelia but Trapp saves. Napoli, point in pride, took the lead after 4′: Lobotka recovers a ball, serves Lozano vertically who burns Max on the right out and serves all alone Osimhen who arrives like a fury at the far post: the Nigerian deposits in the net . This is the twentieth goal of the season for the blue striker, second in the Champions League. The doubling in the second half, in the 20th minute, after Napoli devoured the goal several times. The Azzurri, on the restart, manage to evade the markings, Kvara serves as a back-heel on Di Lorenzo’s run who scores with his left foot. The Georgian is the youngest footballer (22 years old) to have been involved in more than five goals in this Champions League (two goals and four assists). In the second half, thanks to the expulsion of Kolo Muani, the Azzurri are no longer in danger, indeed they could even triple.
Lozano, impregnable Speedy Gonzales
Like the Mexican mouse, the Chucky seems to be in a day of grace and really uncatchable. His perfect evening. A post and the assist for Osimhen’s goal. He drives his direct opponent Max crazy with three-four remarkable restarts. But he does his utmost in many defensive retreats. In some final picks he doesn’t convince, but tonight his performance is 8. As is Kim, a great defensive bulwark.
Anguissa tarnished, too many turnovers
The Cameroonian is growing, but misses several balls in midfield and above all in the non-incisive first half, together with his team-mate Lobotka, who instead lights up in the second half and Napoli raises the pace. It grows in recoveryproviding a nice ball with the tachometer to Kvara for the assist to Di Lorenzo. Much more is expected from a player with his characteristics.
February 21, 2023 | 11:01pm
