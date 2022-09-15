Original title: Champions League: AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb, Juventus was reversed by Benfica

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, AC Milan defeated Dinamo Zagreb 3:1 at home, winning its first victory in this UEFA Champions League and temporarily ranking first in the group. Juventus was reversed by Benfica 1:2 at home and lost two consecutive Champions League games.

AC Milan faced off against Dinamo Zagreb. In the first half, the two sides had each other’s offense and defense. AC Milan’s offensive intensity was slightly better. Although there were continuous shooting attempts, the two teams failed to break the deadlock for a long time. In the 43rd minute, Leo was tripped by the visiting defender Shutalo in the penalty area. Giroud calmly took the penalty and finally came out on top for AC Milan.

At the beginning of the second half, AC Milan expanded their lead, Leo sent a cross from the left, and Salle Marques headed home. In the 56th minute, with tacit teamwork, the visiting team passed the ball to the goal, and Orsic pushed the goal and scored one point. In the 76th minute, Poberga, who came off the bench, received a return pass from Teo and hit the ball with one stroke, securing the victory for AC Milan.

Juventus took the lead at the beginning of the game that day. In the 3rd minute, Paredes took a set kick and Milik jumped high and scored with a header. However, after scoring, Juventus failed to pursue the victory. On the contrary, Benfica launched a series of counterattacks. At the end of the first half, Juventus player Miretti sent a point in the penalty area, and Joao Mario made a penalty to equalize the score.

The attacking visiting team reversed the score in the 55th minute. Silva’s shot in front of the goal was blocked by Palin, but Neres then made a supplementary shot and scored the ball. In the end, Juventus lost 1:2 and suffered a two-game losing streak.