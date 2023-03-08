Home Sports Champions League against Chelsea: Dortmund grumbles about “scandal” penalties
Sports

Status: 08.03.2023 07:07

The hand penalty in the game against Chelsea enraged Borussia Dortmund. Matthias Sammer in particular was stunned.

“The penalty and the repetition – that’s a real scandal. I don’t need a rule keeper to come to me either.”BVB advisor Matthias Sammer complained as a TV expert at Prime Video, and he addressed the Dutch referee Danny Makkelie: “There are personalities for such constellations. Makkelie is a very, very arrogant person.”

During the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League at Chelsea (0: 2), Marius Wolf stopped a cross in the penalty area with his hand. That was in the 50th minute. The body was turned away, but the arm and hand were in the path of the ball. “It’s not on purpose, I’m not going to the ball, I have my arm on my body and I’m still turning away”said Wolf.

“The referee was to blame”

Makkelie awarded the penalty and had it repeated after Kai Havertz’ shot at the post because players ran into the penalty area too early. This is also technically correct.

BVB professional Emre Can had no understanding for that. “The referee was to blame”he said visibly upset. “I don’t give a shit who ran in before! He hits the post, done, out.” If Makkelie doesn’t dare, I have to “UEFA just send someone else to Stamford Bridge. It’s extremely painful that we’re eliminated because of a referee.”

