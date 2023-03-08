Home Sports Champions League: Bayern fans protested against Qatar and PSG with banners
Sports

Champions League: Bayern fans protested against Qatar and PSG with banners

by admin
Champions League: Bayern fans protested against Qatar and PSG with banners

Status: 08.03.2023 9:11 p.m

Before the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, some FC Bayern fans took up the criticism of Honorary President Uli Hoeneß of Paris Saint-Germain in a martial manner.

“Our butcher slaughters the long arm of Qatar,” read one banner in French. There was also an image of Hoeneß with his middle finger raised and a cleaver in hand over a severed arm bearing the PSG and Qatar Airways logos.

The 71-year-old Hoeneß, himself a butcher’s son, recently described the French club financed from Qatar as a “total counterpart” to his Bayern Munich. “On Wednesday we’re dealing with a club where money doesn’t matter. They can buy everything – and lose to us,” he teased as a talk guest at an event of the “Abendzeitung” in Munich.

Qatar Airways, Qatar’s state airline, has been a sponsor of FC Bayern since the summer of 2018. The deal with the airline as sleeve sponsor expires this year. World Cup host Qatar has been sharply criticized for the human rights situation and the situation for foreign workers. Many FC Bayern fans are very critical of the financially lucrative cooperation with the airline.

See also  Riso Scotti Pavia, organized support suspends the activity. And in the meantime "Omnia cares" starts

You may also like

Fan protest against PSG and Qatar with Hoeneß...

«He forced me to choose between basketball and...

2023 NBA Playoff Picture: How first-round matchups are...

Highly motivated in Turin: highlight of Freiburg’s “madness”

The resurgence of the six-time champion or the...

Kultklub is about to return to professional ice...

Guillaume Gille, after the victory of the Blues...

Equestrian sport: “Defamatory and defamatory” – proceedings against...

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes ‘didn’t listen’ to his...

Professional cyclist Pogacar rides in the yellow jersey...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy