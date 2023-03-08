Status: 07.03.2023 23:23

Borussia Dortmund was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League. At Chelsea, BVB gambled away the narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg.

In the 0: 2 (0: 1) on Tuesday evening in London, BVB conceded goals from Raheem Sterling (44th) and national player Kai Havertz (53rd, hand penalty). Chelsea’s victory was well deserved, but Dortmund also quarreled with Dutch referee Danny Makkelie.

“ The referee was arrogant the whole game. It’s his fault ‘ said an upset Emre Can Prime Video with a view to the penalty and its repetition. “ Then UEFA has to send another referee. That simply does not work. “

Kai Havertz expresses understanding for Dortmund trouble

BVB advisor Matthias Sammer admitted that “ Chelsea deservedly progressed in both games ” be. But the retake of the penalty is “ been a scandal “. Terzic spoke of a “ very tough decision g”.

Goal scorer Havertz showed understanding for Dortmund’s anger. “We’d be just as angry if it had happened that way for us. In the end, I’m sorry because I have a friend or two there.”

Hand ball by Wolf, early movement by Özcan

That happened at the beginning of the second half: after a cross from Ben Chilwell the ball jumped onto Marius Wolf’s slightly spread forearm. After the intervention of the video assistant, referee Makkelie pointed to the point – a controversial decision.

Havertz put the penalty on the inside post, but was allowed to try again. Among other things, Salih Özcan, who cleared the rebound, moved into the penalty area too early. Havertz did better on the second try.

Late kick-off at Stamford Bridge

BVB again had to play without regular goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who was on the bench with thigh problems and was replaced by Alexander Meyer. Raphael Guerreiro also started for suspended left-back Ryerson.

Because the BVB team bus arrived at the stadium a quarter of an hour late due to the heavy traffic, the game at Stamford Bridge started ten minutes late.

Meyer saves for Dortmund

The game began with a personal setback for the guests: Julian Brandt had to leave the field after just five minutes with a thigh injury. came for him John Reina into the game that Chelsea clearly dominated in the early stages. BVB keeper Meyer saved early Joao Felix (7th) and Havertz just missed the Dortmund goal (8th). After a quarter of an hour, Dortmund had shaken off the initial nervousness and got into the game better thanks to longer phases of possession.

Marco Reus almost put BVB in the lead with a direct free kick, but he did Chelsea’s Goalkeeper Kepa was also able to make a worthwhile save (18′). It was similarly close on the other side with a shot from Havertz, who smacked the inside post (29′).

Sterling rewards Chelsea

After half an hour the English got stronger again. In the 38th minute, BVB were lucky when Havertz’s goal from 20 meters out was disallowed because Raheem Sterling had previously been offside. Shortly thereafter, Meyer again thwarted the 0:1 with a strong save against João Félix (40th). At Sterlings 1: 0 (44th), the BVB keeper was powerless. The England international completed another dangerous attack by the home side with a powerful shot from ten meters under the bar for a deserved lead.

Havertz scores from the point on the second attempt

After Havertz’ penalty goal at the beginning of the second half, BVB was challenged and immediately got their first big chance out of the game: Jude Bellingham just missed the goal from a short distance (58th). Dortmund remained dangerous and Wolf had another opportunity that Kepa thwarted (65′). On the other hand, Niklas Süle’s shot from distance was a good meter (73rd) short of a goal. On the other side, the hit of the substitute Conor Gallagher because of another offside position Sterling not given (76th).

Edin Terzic brought in Donyell Malen for Sebastién Haller (77′) in the closing stages. However, Dortmund found it very difficult against deep-lying English and hardly created any chances to score. A header from Bellingham went well over the goal (89th). Despite six minutes of stoppage time, BVB were no longer dangerous until the final whistle.