Entered the House of Big Brother VIP as ex of Belen RodriguezItaly’s most envied hair stylist took very little to make himself known as… Antonino Spinalbese.

Appreciated for his calmness and education in an edition in which there was no lack of controversy and rebukes for the behavior assumed by most of the competitors present in the cast, the former Vippone recently gave an interview to Chias already announced by Alfonso Signorini during the last episode of the reality show.

On the pages of the weekly directed by the conductor of Gf Vip, Antonino Spinalbese explained what was the motivation that prompted him to participate in the program:

My problem has always been to communicate what I feel, in recent times I had closed off to try to defend my privacy, sometimes in an exaggerated way. So we needed something extreme, like the Gf Vipto be able to break down that wall. GfVip, on paper, wasn’t my place, but I went out of my way to discover something new about myself too. I met people that, perhaps, I would never have met, but that I liked. Luca Salatino, Ginevra Lamborghini, Andrea Maestrelli, Daniele Dal Moro. And I would like people to understand the irony of Edoardo Tavassi because he is pure, he says what he thinks and is very sensitive. I like the sensitivity.”

The entrepreneur was also admired for not having focused his stay in the Casa di Cinecittà on the story with the Argentine showgirl:

I didn’t do it because words that come out spontaneously in a context like this can be misunderstood and I wanted to avoid having problems with my daughter’s mother. I tried to keep everything outside inside to focus on me, I wanted to be known for who I am and not for what people knew about me.

Dreams of Antonino Spinalbese:

My dream, since I was a child, has been to work in radio. The love for this medium has taught me to communicate, but also to listen, something that hardly happens nowadays. I want to raise the bar, I would like to be able to make what people see of me more beautiful.

About the Rodriguez..

I understood that she wasn’t my ideal woman and that I wasn’t the ideal man for her.

Of his ex, what struck him was the simplicity:

Indeed, the need for simplicity.

Antonino Spinalbese admitted to having overcome prejudices about Geneva Lamborghini:

Did you also overcome prejudices with her?

Yes, because she was the classic daddy’s girl, the one who has everything, instead I saw in Geneva many things about me. Like simplicity, the way to have fun, to be carefree, even if it’s a stretch so as not to suffer. Geneva, basically, has a veil of sadness inside. And then she has a way of seducing everything about her, which isn’t physical. And she is very motherly.

He then explained how they managed to keep the kiss secret in the sauna:

Geneva was experiencing a phase of insecurity, she was afraid of what would happen to her when she left the programme. In a moment of sadness, knowing that there was mutual interest from her, I “stole” a kiss from her, and she smiled back. That was our secret.”

On their future together:

I want to find out, in the sense that I’m curious to see what will happen. For the first time in my life I wish I wasn’t in a hurry.

The reasons why Antonino Spinalbese did not get along with Edoardo Donnamaria e Luca Onestini:

As a child I was advised to try to know who is better than me. The opposite of what they represent. I realized they wouldn’t teach me anything and I’d rather look for friendships I could be proud of than look for fights that would only make me lose something

He then threw a jab at the radio speaker:

In my opinion he went through two phases: in the first, not being used to having girls with Antonella’s aesthetics, he was seized by the desire to possess; then he understood that, thanks to her, he could be at the center of the scene and, then, he was also ready to embarrass their respective families in order to have a piece in the episode.

Come on Antonella Fiordelisi:

There has never been an attraction between me and Antonella. As far as I’m concerned, let’s say that I wanted to go beyond aesthetics, otherwise I would have remained at the same point as before and would have continued to make mistakes.

During the interview he expressed the pleasure of finally being recognized only as Antonino Spinalbese:

Before I didn’t want to be recognized, while today, after having shown myself in all my aspects, I am pleased. I am happy to be Antoninus.

On the kiss given to Geneva in studio, Antonino Spinalbese admitted that…