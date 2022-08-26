The Nerazzurri draw Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Ajax from Campania. More affordable combinations for Pioli and Allegri

Bittersweet draw for the 4 Italian teams competing in the Champions League. Because if Milan and Juve can perhaps smile, for Napoli and Inter the urn in Istanbul cannot really be said to be lucky. On the contrary. But let’s go in order.

Nightmare opponents for Inzaghi — Inzaghi’s team has drawn the most complicated group. There is no doubt. Bayern Munich, Barcelona are nightmare opponents. On the other hand, Viktoria Plzen is affordable. But worse than that, it was difficult. “The Champions League is a very prestigious competition – commented the Nerazzurri coach -, we will meet very strong and well organized teams. But we are Inter.”

Milan, ok the group is right — Stefano Pioli could instead be satisfied. Chelsea are a very tough team, but Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb are a step below the Rossoneri. And the first two of each group pass.

Juve with Psg and Benfica — In some ways similar speech for Allegri’s Juve. The PSG is scary, of course. But Benfica and Maccabi Haifa are very affordable teams on paper.

Not good for Napoli either — Napoli are also taking risks. It is useless to hide it. Liverpool are scary, Ajax as well and Spalletti cannot even underestimate Rangers Glasgow. In short, an iron group also for the Campania region.

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, NAPOLI, Rangers.

Group B.: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bruges.

Group C: Bayern Monaco, Barcelona, ​​INTER, Viktoria Plzen. See also Inter-Juve 2-1, Alex Sandro the worst of the Super Cup: his mistakes

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille.

Group E: AC MILAN, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Lipsia, Shakhtar, Celtic.

Group G: Manchester City, Seville, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Group H: Psg, JUVENTUS, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

WHEN TO PLAY: THE CALENDAR — First day: 6/7 September.

Second dayto: 13/14 September.

Third day: 4/5 October.

Fourth day: 11/12 October.

Fifth day: 25/26 October.

Sixth day: 1/2 November.

Round of 16 draw: November 7th.