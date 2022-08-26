Home Sports Champions League draws, groups and calendar of Juve, Inter, Milan and Napoli
Sports

Champions League draws, groups and calendar of Juve, Inter, Milan and Napoli

by admin
Champions League draws, groups and calendar of Juve, Inter, Milan and Napoli

The Nerazzurri draw Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Ajax from Campania. More affordable combinations for Pioli and Allegri

Bittersweet draw for the 4 Italian teams competing in the Champions League. Because if Milan and Juve can perhaps smile, for Napoli and Inter the urn in Istanbul cannot really be said to be lucky. On the contrary. But let’s go in order.

Nightmare opponents for Inzaghi

Inzaghi’s team has drawn the most complicated group. There is no doubt. Bayern Munich, Barcelona are nightmare opponents. On the other hand, Viktoria Plzen is affordable. But worse than that, it was difficult. “The Champions League is a very prestigious competition – commented the Nerazzurri coach -, we will meet very strong and well organized teams. But we are Inter.”

Milan, ok the group is right

Stefano Pioli could instead be satisfied. Chelsea are a very tough team, but Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb are a step below the Rossoneri. And the first two of each group pass.

Juve with Psg and Benfica

In some ways similar speech for Allegri’s Juve. The PSG is scary, of course. But Benfica and Maccabi Haifa are very affordable teams on paper.

Not good for Napoli either

Napoli are also taking risks. It is useless to hide it. Liverpool are scary, Ajax as well and Spalletti cannot even underestimate Rangers Glasgow. In short, an iron group also for the Campania region.

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, NAPOLI, Rangers.

Group B.: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bruges.

Group C: Bayern Monaco, Barcelona, ​​INTER, Viktoria Plzen.

See also  Inter-Juve 2-1, Alex Sandro the worst of the Super Cup: his mistakes

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille.

Group E: AC MILAN, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Lipsia, Shakhtar, Celtic.

Group G: Manchester City, Seville, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Group H: Psg, JUVENTUS, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

WHEN TO PLAY: THE CALENDAR

First day: 6/7 September.

Second dayto: 13/14 September.

Third day: 4/5 October.

Fourth day: 11/12 October.

Fifth day: 25/26 October.

Sixth day: 1/2 November.

Round of 16 draw: November 7th.

August 25, 2022 (change August 25, 2022 | 21:32)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Us Open, men’s draw: Berrettini with Medvedev, Sinner...

NBA officially announced the preseason schedule: Warriors will...

Badminton World Championships: Shi Yuqi lost to Indonesian...

Ancelotti: ‘Inter, a difficult group. Casemiro? A surprise...

The National Rifle Shooting Team World Championship Selection...

Grobbelaar reveals the secret of Liverpool’s Premier League...

The National Olympic Sports Center held a mobilization...

Twente-Fiorentina 0-0: purple in the Conference League groups

A pair of Hunan masters and apprentices’ “Shuangya”...

Lazio-Inter, Dimarco one year after the goal against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy