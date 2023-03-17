ROMA – The Champions League enter the final stage. There are eight left to compete for the most coveted trophy at European level and among these there are three Italians: Milan, Inter e Napoli. All ready to establish the final pairings: in detail, everything you need to know about the draw for the quarter-finals.

The rules

In the Champions League quarter-final draw, there are no seedings and the Italians, in addition to the big names (Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Benfica) can also be drawn against. Possible therefore the presence of derby. In addition, teams that have already faced each other in the group stage can face each other. At the same time as the draw for the quarter-finals, the complete draw will be determined Champions League 2022/23: the pairings for the subsequent semi-finals will also be established and the team that will play the final scheduled at the stadium “at home”, pro forma, will be drawn Olympic Ataturk in Istanbul.

The teams qualified for the quarterfinals

MILAN

INTER

NAPOLI

Benfica

Chelsea

Bavaria Monaco

Manchester City

Real Madrid





When and where to see the draw on TV and streaming

The Champions League quarter-final draw it will be visible from 12 noon on Sky Sport 24 and will also be broadcast free-to-air on Channel 20. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Go, NOW, Mediaset Infinity and on the official UEFA website. The event can be attended from PCs, smartphones and tablets via the dedicated app (Sky Go, NOW, Mediaset Infinity, Amazon Prime Video) or by connecting to the official websites from a browser (Mediaset Infinity, UEFA.com, Amazon Prime Video). Amazon Prime Video is also visible on smart TVs thanks to the application, which can also be used on game consoles (Xbox and PlayStation) and devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Quarterfinals, the dates

First leg matches are played tuesday 11 is Wednesday April 12thwhile the return is scheduled on 18 e April 19th.