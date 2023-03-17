Home World Cagliari transfer market / Giulini’s joker revealed: here’s who would like to buy
Cagliari transfer market / Giulini's joker revealed: here's who would like to buy

Cagliari transfer market / Giulini's joker revealed: here's who would like to buy

The rossoblù president is ready to return to office, they say. Clear ideas and an ambitious project that must also have Ranieri’s ok

Il Cagliari he has never had such clear ideas. Second place remains really difficult to achieve but i play-off must be achieved at all costs.

Ranieri he’s doing his best and from now on every match will be of fundamental importance. While the Roman coach tries to close the gap with rivals who occupy the top floors of the standings, they say that Giulini and Bonato have already begun to think about the next summer market session. Out of nowhere, the name of would reappear Zaza. After the consensual termination of the contract with Turin, the former national team striker ended up on the list of free agents and still doesn’t have a team. He has 31 years old and it looks like he’s ready to get back on track. In January he had been heavily linked to Benevento and even several clubs in the Spanish Liga. But, in the end, the operations at stake were not successful and the player remained on the long list of free agents. now, however, the situation could change. There are those who say that Zaza is of no use to Cagliari and those who, on the other hand, would welcome him with open arms even though he hasn’t stepped on the pitch for some time. We’ll see what Giulini’s decision will be. But it doesn’t end there.

