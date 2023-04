In the post match of the match lost against Brescia, the Reggina coach spoke of the Champions League derby awaiting the city of Milan. A special challenge for SuperPippo, former AC Milan footballer and coach but brother of Simone, who sits on the Inter bench. “It’s the perfect semi-final – explained Pippo, who has no doubts about who to support, however- I’m attached to Milan and I will always be a fan. Of course I’ll support Milan but I’m happy for my brother because he deserved it”