Play in the Mexican Marvin Gateway thanks to The Spanish Wave

The Spanish Wave It does not stop launching news related to the expansion of the Spanish emerging scene beyond our borders, a movement in which its role is very defining. If a few days ago we talked about the showcases in The Great Escape, now the initiative can take you to the Mexican Marvin Gateway.

After the success obtained in the 2o22 edition, the Mexican Marvin Gateway is preparing a new edition of his virtual catwalk for new musical projects. If you want to have the opportunity to participate this year, you have to deadline until April 28 to sign up for this initiative. You can sign up at this link. Follow the hashtags #TuBandaEnFestivalMarvin and #MarvinGateway.

Last year the initiative had more than one and a half million viewers. In more than a decade, more than five hundred musical projects have been presented at the Marvin Festival, which in the virtual format has featured almost two hundred artists, among whom we can name Dinosaur Jr, Fito Páez, Bizarre Love Triangle o Nortec Collectiveto name a few.

The Spanish Wave encourages national emerging bands interested in promoting their music inside and outside our borders to participate. In total there will be three artists selected to participate. All proposals interpreted in any language are welcome regardless of the country of origin or if they have already been signed by a record label.

After collecting all the material, a jury made up of top-level personalities in the music industryamong which are professional musicians, journalists, managers and producers will choose the three national bands who will join the virtual showcase of the 2023 edition of Marvin Gateway and will also have the opportunity to be part of the Marvin Festival program (Mexico) together with bands already announced as The Killer Swing, ZAZ, Sasha Velour o Lucybell.

The Spanish Wave will present the three selected bands through a virtual showcase the May 17 and 18 broadcast from the Moby Dick room (Madrid) and the transmission will be free of charge through the channels of Amazon Music in Mexico and the United States within Twitch, with presentation in both English and Spanish. The virtual showcase of the Marvin Gateway Festival can be seen at Amazon Music y Twitch.