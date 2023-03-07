Live ticker for the Champions League

Who will win the Champions League? The best football teams from Europe fight for the trophy in the premier class. Real Madrid are the defending champions. The final will take place on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul. Participation in the final is also the big goal of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt from the Bundesliga. Follow all games in the live ticker. Here you will also find all information about the schedule, dates, tables and teams.