Champions League: Man City ‘touches the sky’ – Inter’s bitter tears

Status: 06/11/2023 10:35 a.m

The British press celebrates Manchester City’s “epic success” in the Champions League, while the performance of losers Inter Milan is also recognized in the media. National player Robin Gosens reacts frustrated to the defeat of his Inter team.

“Honestly, I feel like shit” admitted 28-year-old Robin Gosens after the 1-0 draw in the intense final against Manchester City in Istanbul. “It’s just a childhood dream burst.”

Gosens almost became a final hero for the Italian cup winners. The national player had Inter’s last chance well into added time, but his difficult header was denied by keeper Ederson.

Inter Milan’s Gosens ‘still hungry’

Unfortunately that’s football, said Gosens, “If you don’t do those things, then unfortunately you can’t win a game either” .

The decisive goal came from Rodri on the other side. “It somehow fits the game, that such a shit goal, such an egg goal, then makes the difference.” said Gosens, who joins the national team after a short break and wants to “prove himself again” there.

Village boy Haaland: “It’s incredible”

Frustration at Gosens, great joy at the winning team . “It’s a dream, a moment like this won’t happen again. We hope we can do it again next year. But now we’re going to celebrate “said City goalscorer Rodri.

Manchester star striker Erling Haaland enjoyed the minutes after the final whistle in his own way. He shook his head again and again, as if he couldn’t really grasp what had happened. “It’s incredible. I come from a small village and now I can experience that. If you work hard, dreams can come true” said the Norwegian.

Ex-Dortmunder Manuel Akanji also beamed all over his face: “I’m just happy to be here and to be part of this team.” Akanji openly admitted that his team in Istanbul made one of the worse games of the season from the performance. “The necessary luck” helped his team to victory, said the Swiss.

Press comments – “Inter, how annoying!”

The fact that the “sky blue” already showed better performances was only marginally mentioned by the critics. Rather, parts of the British press drew comparisons with city rivals Manchester United, who also won the treble 24 years ago. “Pep Guardiola’s men emulate Man United’s legendary team of 1999 and beat Inter Milan” headlines the tabloid “The Sun”.

“They have already been English champions seven times in twelve years and now Pep Guardiola’s side have repeated the epic success of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1999 – Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – in a single season “, writes The Telegraph.

The largely equal performance of the Nerazzurri, despite the defeat, resonated in the Italian media . “Tears of champions. Inter, how upsetting! Inter leave the pitch in tears but with their heads held high. There was no more honorable way to lose the final to a stronger side, the best in the world, perhaps the greatest in the Premier’s long history league”, it says in the “Gazzetta dello Sport”.

“La Repubblica” sees it this way: “Inter caged the lion for almost 70 minutes but then got distracted for a moment, just one, and got eaten.”

More press reviews

“Marca” (Spain): “City and Guardiola touch the sky. A goal from Rodri gives Peps City their first Champions League title ever.”

“Corriere dello Sport” (Italy): “Inter, bitter tears in Istanbul. City wins the Champions League. A goal by Rodri seals the defeat of Inzaghi’s side, who show a performance full of pride and regret. Lautaro and Lukaku miss out in the final great opportunities.”

“Tuttosport” (Italy): “The dream shattered. The Nerazzurri play evenly, but are punished by mistakes and bad luck: Lukuku “parries” against Dimarco and then forgives with his head. Guardiola manages the triple – but there is also a triple for Italy: all three European finals this year have been lost.”