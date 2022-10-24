After deciding on the first leg, the Norwegian aims to do poorly for his former team. Up for grabs is the primacy of group G

More than a month later, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City face each other to compete for the leadership of group G of the Champions League. The British boast a +3 over the Germans, who, however, in the event of a victory with a difference of two goals, would pass to the command, arithmetically winning the passage to the second round. Sevilla need a miracle to overturn the group: they can only hope in the event of a Dortmund defeat and a victory against Copenhagen.

PRONOSTIC — They face two teams with an easy goal. Especially the City, with the addition of Haaland, is putting on a show. And the show could materialize at Signal Iduna Park, with the hosts willing at least not to give up against Guardiola’s battleship. The prediction, however, goes towards De Bruyne and his companions: the 2 + Goal combo is proposed at 2.70 on the Sisal Matchpoint board, at 2.65 on Snai and Better.

STATISTICS — Tradition does not smile at Dortmund when in front of the City: the Germans have won only one of the five games played with the British in the Champions League, dating back to 10 seasons ago, with a 1-0 success. The curiosity is represented by the fact that the Manchester team has won all the last three games with Borussia with a score of 2-1. And the trend against German clubs bodes well for Guardiola: 14 victories in the last 16 when a Bundesliga team was in front of him. See also Pordenone, away with Perugia and Buffon will arrive at the third: here is the championship calendar

QUOTE — City is favored to repeat the same outcome of the first leg. Mark 2, Tuesday night in Germany, is played at 1.60 on novibet, 1.62 on Betfair and 1.64 on PlanetWin365. The draw, which would qualify Manchester as first, is given at 4.25 on Sisal Matchpoint, 4.35 on Goldbet and 4.50 on Snai. Dortmund’s victory is the highest odds: it goes from PlanetWin365’s 5.05, to Leovegas’s 5.10, up to 888sport’s 5.20.

HAALAND PURSE ANCORA? — Needless to say, Erling Haaland is the most likely marker of the dispute. The Norwegian, who already scored in the first leg, has the confidence of the bookmakers, who settle him at 1.65 for at least one goal in his former stadium. Eyes also on Kevin De Bruyne, at 2.75, while Foden pays 3 times the stake. In the Dortmund home, Jude Bellingham had scored in the first act: the Englishman is repeated at 9.00.

