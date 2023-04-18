Champions League quarter-final second leg: Naples’ Spalletti and Milan’s Pioli dream of the premiere

Status: 04/18/2023 10:39 a.m

The narrow result in the first leg between Milan and Napoli promises an exciting fight for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. That would be a milestone for both coaches.

Hide and seek is over. The Champions League is just an additional game, Naples coach Luciano Spalletti had previously believed. What really counts for him is the Serie A championship. Now, ahead of the second leg against AC Milan, the successful Neapolitan coach is dropping his mask. “ I will only be satisfied ‘ was Spalletti’s declaration of war in the pre-match press conference, ‘ if we manage to advance to the next round “. To add with Spalletti-typical pathos: There is no risk for the championship in the premier class, in the Champions League “ we only risk infinite bliss “.

The quarter-final against Milan is a showcase of the best Italian football has had in a year. The budding champions (Naples have a 14-point lead in the league) meet the reigning champions. Both teams stand for a new time in the soccer: Defensive thinking was yesterday, Spalletti and Milan’s coach Stefano Pioli teach a new passion for playing football. The encounter a week ago at the San Siro, which Milan won 1-0, was great entertainment. For the match at the Stadio Maradona, Pioli promises a “ another big game. At a high level, with high speed, high intensity “.

An encounter in which the Milanese start with a bit more self-confidence. Because they know how to beat Naples. Immediately before the success in the Champions League first leg, Milan inflicted their heaviest defeat of the season on the high-flyers from Vesuvius in the league. The Pioli team won 4-0 in Naples, especially the currently outstanding Brahim Díaz and young star Rafael Leao played like they were intoxicated and didn’t give the SSC the slightest chance. Mind you, the team that the great Pep Guardiola praised four weeks ago as “perhaps the best team in Europe”. Jürgen Klopp previously expressed similar praise.

AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz is currently in very good form

AC Milan, however, enjoys its role as a Napoli fright. “ We have a tiny lead from the first leg said Pioli upon arrival in Naples. Now, according to the Milan coach, “ we must finish the work “. The Milanese allowed themselves a little mind game. They dispensed with the traditional Champions League away games walk around in the opponent’s stadium. According to the motto: We don’t need it, we know our way around winning here.

Napoli’s top striker back, but two top performers blocked

But this time there will be a difference to the two most recent Milan victories. The difference is called Victor Osimhen. Napoli’s most recently absent top scorer has recovered from his adductor injury. On Saturday against Hellas Verona, the Nigerian made his comeback in the 73rd minute and set an exclamation point in the otherwise tired 0-0 with a bang on the crossbar. Napoli fans want the 24-year-old to be the game changer against Milan. Osimhen is incomparable, coach Spalletti also paid homage to his center forward. And added, “ Milan might be concerned “.

Naples top striker Victor Osimhen is expected to make the difference in the second leg

While AC Milan can start with the best of players (including the recently injured Olivier Giroud), Spalletti is missing two key players in defense and midfield. Defensive organizer Min-Jae Kim and impeller André Anguissa are victims of Istvan Kovacs. The Romanian referee punished the two Napoli players with questionable cards in the first leg, which will see them suspended for the second leg.

Back in Naples, on the other hand, is the audience. In the 4-0 defeat by Milan two and a half weeks ago, the Napoli fans at times refused to support the team, fought each other and railed against Naples President Aurelio De Laurentiis. From the point of view of the organized Tifosi: De Laurentiis had demanded tougher measures from the government against violent Ultras. Due to the hostilities of the fans, the Napoli club boss was even put under police protection. Before the Milan game, however, there are signals of peace from the Napoli-Tifosi, in the stadium there is only common support for Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia and Co.

Which coach plays his first CL semi-final?

Both coaches are expecting a close match on the pitch and have adjusted their training program accordingly over the past few days. When asked, Spalletti and Pioli admitted that they had practiced penalties. Reaching a Champions League semi-final would be a first for both coaches.