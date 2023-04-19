Home » Champions League round-up: Real Madrid, AC Milan advance to semi-finals
Sports

Champions League round-up: Real Madrid, AC Milan advance to semi-finals

by admin
Champions League round-up: Real Madrid, AC Milan advance to semi-finals
Champions League round-up: Real Madrid, AC Milan advance to semi-finals
2023-04-19 16:01:22.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Zhang Wei

Champions League defending champion Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 without any surprise on the 18th, thus advancing to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the 11th time in nearly 13 seasons with a total score of 4:0 in two rounds. AC Milan drew 1:1 with Naples and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 16 years with a total score of 2:1.

Chelsea lost two goals in the first round. This campaign was held at Stamford Bridge in London. After a last stand, they turned on the offensive mode after the opening, which put a certain amount of pressure on Real Madrid’s defense. The home team’s best chance in the first half came from Cucurella. He received a cross from his teammate from the right and formed a one-on-one with Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, but the adjusted goal was blocked by the Belgian goal.

Although Chelsea was full of energy, there were not many ways to do it. The experienced Real Madrid used the opportunity of Chelsea’s heavy pressure in the second half to play a quick counterattack. In the 58th minute, Rodrigo threw off the defensive Chalaba on the right and broke into the penalty area to cross. Vinicius faced the returning Chelsea defender and passed the ball to Rodrigo who came to the middle of the penalty area. The latter hit an empty goal easily. In the 79th minute, Vinicius made a cross from the left to Valverde at the top of the penalty area. The latter dribbled the ball deftly and then crossed the center. Rodrygo, who was in place, made another victory and locked the score at 2:0. .

See also  In the second round of the Siege playoffs, Shenzhen beat Chengdu, Zhejiang and Chongqing to shake hands_Competition_Longhua Team_Jiajiafood

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said: “In this game we experienced suffering before we won the victory. At first they caused us some trouble on the left, but then we solved the problem.” An Shuai said that Real Madrid’s overall He played at a higher level, “especially the defense is extremely solid.”

Milan, who won 1-0 at home in the first round, visited Naples on the same day. Although the home team’s offense was aggressive, Milan took the lead in getting an excellent chance to score, but Giroud’s penalty kick was saved by the home team’s goalkeeper. After that, Giroud had another push shot that was bravely resolved by the goalkeeper, but it was only a matter of time. The 36-year-old French veteran received a cross from Leo before the end of the first half and scored an empty goal.

In the final stage of the game, Milan goalkeeper Maignan “not to be outdone” also saved a penalty kick. Although Naples was hit by Osmeen’s header in stoppage time and tied the score at 1:1, it could not change the result of Milan’s first Champions League semi-final since 2007.

You may also like

Rough journey to the NHL: Forget about luxury,...

Next domestic talent pushes into NHL

NBA Playoffs, Denver-Minnesota game-2: tonight at 4 on...

Former sports columnist Pierre Ménès partially released

Kvaratskhelia, ‘I didn’t make you happy, but the...

Frk finished seventh among AHL scorers

Milan, Pioli and the contract – breaking latest...

Lampard sets a negative record – sport.ORF.at

Clayton Kershaw’s 200th win ‘epitomized who he is...

There will be a salary increase for First...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy