Champions League round-up: Real Madrid, AC Milan advance to semi-finals 2023-04-19 16:01:22.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

Champions League defending champion Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 without any surprise on the 18th, thus advancing to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the 11th time in nearly 13 seasons with a total score of 4:0 in two rounds. AC Milan drew 1:1 with Naples and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 16 years with a total score of 2:1.

Chelsea lost two goals in the first round. This campaign was held at Stamford Bridge in London. After a last stand, they turned on the offensive mode after the opening, which put a certain amount of pressure on Real Madrid’s defense. The home team’s best chance in the first half came from Cucurella. He received a cross from his teammate from the right and formed a one-on-one with Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, but the adjusted goal was blocked by the Belgian goal.

Although Chelsea was full of energy, there were not many ways to do it. The experienced Real Madrid used the opportunity of Chelsea’s heavy pressure in the second half to play a quick counterattack. In the 58th minute, Rodrigo threw off the defensive Chalaba on the right and broke into the penalty area to cross. Vinicius faced the returning Chelsea defender and passed the ball to Rodrigo who came to the middle of the penalty area. The latter hit an empty goal easily. In the 79th minute, Vinicius made a cross from the left to Valverde at the top of the penalty area. The latter dribbled the ball deftly and then crossed the center. Rodrygo, who was in place, made another victory and locked the score at 2:0. .

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said: “In this game we experienced suffering before we won the victory. At first they caused us some trouble on the left, but then we solved the problem.” An Shuai said that Real Madrid’s overall He played at a higher level, “especially the defense is extremely solid.”

Milan, who won 1-0 at home in the first round, visited Naples on the same day. Although the home team’s offense was aggressive, Milan took the lead in getting an excellent chance to score, but Giroud’s penalty kick was saved by the home team’s goalkeeper. After that, Giroud had another push shot that was bravely resolved by the goalkeeper, but it was only a matter of time. The 36-year-old French veteran received a cross from Leo before the end of the first half and scored an empty goal.

In the final stage of the game, Milan goalkeeper Maignan “not to be outdone” also saved a penalty kick. Although Naples was hit by Osmeen’s header in stoppage time and tied the score at 1:1, it could not change the result of Milan’s first Champions League semi-final since 2007.