Real-time temperature display, enhanced heat dissipation ANTEC Performance 1 FT case- HKEPC Hardware in the computer field

ANTEC Performance1 FT Chassis

The long-awaited, ANTEC brand new Performance 1 FT chassis finally debuted, the flagship model featuring professional and creator style, the front panel adopts silver grille + MESH mesh design, masculine lines and full of metal feeling, The texture is very good. Two pieces of 4mm full tempered glass side panels on the left and right, the cable management layer is equipped with cable management slots and metal baffles to hide the cables, upgraded with four 30mm thick Storm T3 PWM cooling fans, and the detachable top greatly improves the water cooling support capability, and the top is more There is an LCD that can display the CPU/GPU temperature in real time, players who want to build a high-performance PC may wish to consider it.

When seeing the actual ANTEC Peformance 1 FT chassis, it is easy to think of Fractal Design Torrent, both of which are designed with silver grille, but Performace 1 adopts a side-slanted arrangement, which makes the silver grille more three-dimensional and more more eye-catching. There are steel metal mesh holes between the fences, and the 1.2mm hole pitch can provide a large amount of airflow to achieve the maximum heat dissipation effect. The magnetic suction design is convenient for users to remove and clean.



▲ The silver fence adopts a magnetic design, which is easy to remove and clean

▲ The silver fence adopts a magnetic design, which is easy to remove and clean

As ANTEC’s flagship model, Performance 1 FT pays great attention to details. The front grille is treated with metal sandblasting to greatly enhance its metal texture, and a brushed metal ANTEC aluminum nameplate is added. The Performance 1 logo is added to the top of the chassis. The entire chassis does not have any RGB Lighting effect elements are very suitable for users who like simplicity and professional texture.

There are two thick 4mm light gray full-frame tempered glass side panels on the left and right sides. In order to strengthen the stability of the corners of the glass panel, a metal reinforced frame is added instead of opening holes in the glass, so that the force point can be absorbed and supported by the metal frame. Pressure, reducing the risk of broken corners, the opening and closing method of the non-drilled glass side panel is the same as that of the general side panel, and the tool-free assembly and disassembly make it easier for players to assemble.

The I/O Panel of the ANTEC Performance 1 FT chassis is located on the top right side, providing Power switch button, fan speed button, 2 sets of USB 3.0 Type A ports, 3.5mm headphone and microphone audio ports, and 1 set of USB-C ports. Support USB 3.2 Gen 2 to provide up to 10Gbps transmission speed.

Support ANTEC iUNITY real-time temperature monitoring

ANTEC Performace 1 FT is the first chassis to support ANTEC iUNITY system suite, which can monitor system usage status in real time, including CPU / GPU / MB model, usage rate, clock, temperature, clock, SSD capacity, etc.

There is a white iUNITY LCD digital display on the top of the panel. As long as the iUNITY software is installed, the temperature of the CPU and GPU can be displayed in real time. Players can switch through the Temp button on the I/O Panel, which is simple and beautiful.

Supports EATX motherboard, up to 40cm graphics card

Although the specification of ANTEC Performance 1 FT is set as Full Tower, it is actually only slightly larger than Mid-Tower. The body size is 522m x 522mm x 230mm. It is made of SPCC cold-rolled steel plate and ABS plastic material, and can support E-ATX Form Factor mainframe Board, the CPU position can support a radiator up to 17.5cm high, and at the same time, a graphics card up to 40cm can be installed, which is enough to meet the installation needs of high-end hardware.

There is a Chamber at the bottom to separate the motherboard and the power supply area, providing a good cable management space and isolating noise. It supports power supplies up to 24.5cm long. The Performance 1 FT has a new plug-in power supply rack design, which can avoid interference with other wiring And with two non-slip pads, easy to plug and install.

In order to make cable management more convenient, the ANTEC Performance 1 FT chassis has two metal ugly plates on the cable management layer, which completely cover the Chamber and the wire slot. Even if the right side panel is made of tempered glass, the messy wires will not be seen.

3 + 2 SSD / HDD Storage

ANTEC Performance 1 FT has a cable layer thickness of 25~32 mm, which is wider than other models, making it easier to store cables. The cable layer thickness of ANTEC Performance 1 FT is 25~32 mm, which is wider than other models. Velcro buckles are provided at the position of the cable management slot to make the wiring more tidy. Even the EPS12V power supply of the CPU and the rear I/O Panel have Velcro for wiring, and the details are thoughtful.

In terms of storage devices, there are three 2.5-inch SSD/HDD trays on the back of the motherboard, and a detachable Drive Bay under the Chamber, which can install two 2.5 / 3.5-inch SSD/HDD storage devices. The entire chassis can hold up to 5 SSDs/HDDs.

Comes with 4 ANTEC STORM T3 fans

Another selling point of the ANTEC Performance 1 FT case is the new STORM T3 PWM fan attached, with three 14cm fans attached to the front and one 12cm fan at the rear. The STORM T3 fans use Fluid Dynamic fluid bearings. The thickness has been increased by 25%, which provides greater air intake at the same speed, and silicone pads are added to the four corners to greatly reduce vibration and noise.

The 14cm version has a maximum speed of 1,500RPM, can provide a maximum air flow of 112.72 CMF, 2.29 mmH²O, and a maximum sound noise of 33.69dBA; the 12cm version has a maximum speed of 2,200RPM, can provide a maximum air flow of 80.47 CMF, 2.95 mmH²O, and a maximum sound noise of 36.99 dBA is very suitable whether it is used as a chassis fan or as a water-cooled radiator.

Support 420mm + 360mm cold exhaust

As the flagship model, ANTEC Performance 1 FT provides excellent water cooling capacity, with three Storm T3 14cm PWM fans preloaded on the front, which can support up to 360 / 420mm radiators, and one Storm T3 12cm PWM fan preloaded on the rear, which can install 120mm Water-cooled row.

The top adopts a detachable design, which can be disassembled for installation. It is equipped with a magnetic dust filter design, which is convenient for users to clean, making it easier for users to clean and keep the inside of the case clean. , can install three 12cm or two 14cm fans, compatible with 280 / 360mm radiator.

ANTEC Performance 1 FT Chassis

Price: HK$1,299

Enquiry: QC Supplies (3853-5353)

Editor’s comment:

ANTEC Performance 1 FT is definitely the best ANTEC box in the near future. The appearance, inner cage and function have all improved a lot. I hope that ANTEC will continue to upgrade the iUNITY LCD display function in the future, which will attract advanced players to transfer.