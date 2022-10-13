Salah hat trick

At 03:00 on October 13th, Beijing time (20:00 on the 12th, UK local time), the fourth round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group A began. Liverpool beat Glasgow Rangers 7-1 away, Salah hat-trick, Firmino doubles, Nunes and Elliott score.

Firmino, Carvalho, Fabinho, Elliott, Conat and Gomez were rotated. In the 17th minute, Ryan Jack passed the ball and Alfield shot into the lower left corner of the penalty area. Liverpool then scored 3 goals in a row. In the 24th minute, Zimikas took a corner kick and Firmino scored a header from close range, 1-1.

In the 55th minute, Gomez made a cross from the right, and Firmino pushed into the net from the small penalty area, 2-1. In the 66th minute, Firmino passed the ball and Nunes made a low shot from the edge of the penalty area into the lower right corner, 3-1.

In the 75th minute, Jota passed the ball and Salah scored a low angle shot from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area, 4-1. In the 80th minute, Jota passed the ball and Salah shot into the lower right corner from the edge of the penalty area, 5-1. In the 81st minute, Jota passed the ball and Salah shot into the far corner from 15 yards on the right side of the penalty area, 6-1.

In the 87th minute, Salah made a pass from the left side of the penalty area. Carvalho stopped the ball slightly and was blocked. Elliott made a supplementary shot in front of the penalty area, 7-1.

Liverpool (4-4-2): 1-Alisson; 2-Gomez, 5-Conat, 4-Van Dijk, 21-Zimikas (68′, 26-Robertson); 19-Egypt Liott, 14-Henderson (67′, 6-Thiago), 3-Fabinho, 28-Carvalho; 9-Firmino (73′, 20-Jota), 27 -Nunez (68′, 11-Salah)

