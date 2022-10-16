Home Sports The Academy now reunites with Captain Filadelfia “The group is growing”
Sports

The Academy now reunites with Captain Filadelfia “The group is growing”

by admin
The Academy now reunites with Captain Filadelfia “The group is growing”

Daniela Scherrer

October 15, 2022

sant’alessio

The Pavese Academy that tomorrow will see it at home with Muggiò loses Castillo but finds its captain again.

Fabio Filadelfia has in fact fully recovered from the adductor strain and will be able to return to the center of the red and white defense to lead the rear guard from the top of his experience. A fundamental return against a team that up front presents a more than fearful couple: Personè and Mair in two have scored nine goals so far and above all the first, who until two years ago played in Serie D, is a superior striker.

For Filadelfia, therefore, a demanding return is expected, in the heart of a defense that should see the confirmation of the very young Velaj (author of an excellent first part of the tournament) next to the captain, while on the flanks there will certainly be Tomassone on the left and perhaps He died on the right in the place of Castillo.

But last-minute surprises cannot be ruled out with Mr. Gianluca Gaudio, who chooses the line-up by rewarding those he has seen most concentrated in weekly training.

«I am very happy to be able to return to play – comments Filadelfia – it was really bad having to watch the games from outside, because you feel useless and you can only give advice and cheer. However, I confirm that our group is growing, we needed some time to create an amalgamation especially with the new ones, who are really good but very young and therefore needed to start living the first team’s dressing room. Unfortunately, the calendar immediately put us in front of the teams that are now at the top of the standings and it was not easy. But I am very confident ».

See also  Vogel gives Westbrook a green light for tactical requirements but needs to choose a reasonable choice.

Tomorrow, therefore, the appointment in Sant’Alessio, starting at 15.30 for Accademia-Muggiò, with three points up for grabs that could be worth overtaking. –

Daniela Scherrer

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Xinhua News Agency’s exclusive interview with Li Yingying:...

Some Chinese Super League teams will relocate their...

Draghi feels Egonu, a pride of Italian sport....

Inter-Salernitana 2-0: goals from Lautaro and Barella

Some referees also carry guns

Juve, team victory: in the derby he finds...

Tottenham fierce man in tears! Brazil may miss...

Seven teams from Pavia start the regional tournaments

All-round performance!Fan Ziming scored 12+10+4 in three quarters,...

Football predictions, Verona-Milan: Tonali wants to go back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy