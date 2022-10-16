sant’alessio

The Pavese Academy that tomorrow will see it at home with Muggiò loses Castillo but finds its captain again.

Fabio Filadelfia has in fact fully recovered from the adductor strain and will be able to return to the center of the red and white defense to lead the rear guard from the top of his experience. A fundamental return against a team that up front presents a more than fearful couple: Personè and Mair in two have scored nine goals so far and above all the first, who until two years ago played in Serie D, is a superior striker.

For Filadelfia, therefore, a demanding return is expected, in the heart of a defense that should see the confirmation of the very young Velaj (author of an excellent first part of the tournament) next to the captain, while on the flanks there will certainly be Tomassone on the left and perhaps He died on the right in the place of Castillo.

But last-minute surprises cannot be ruled out with Mr. Gianluca Gaudio, who chooses the line-up by rewarding those he has seen most concentrated in weekly training.

«I am very happy to be able to return to play – comments Filadelfia – it was really bad having to watch the games from outside, because you feel useless and you can only give advice and cheer. However, I confirm that our group is growing, we needed some time to create an amalgamation especially with the new ones, who are really good but very young and therefore needed to start living the first team’s dressing room. Unfortunately, the calendar immediately put us in front of the teams that are now at the top of the standings and it was not easy. But I am very confident ».

Tomorrow, therefore, the appointment in Sant’Alessio, starting at 15.30 for Accademia-Muggiò, with three points up for grabs that could be worth overtaking. –

Daniela Scherrer