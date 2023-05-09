Champions League: SC Magdeburg starts in the quarter-finals – and dreams of the final

As of: 05/09/2023 3:06 p.m

A well-known opponent awaits SC Magdeburg in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Can the German champions use their role as favourites? A German-German duel even beckons in the final – and that too in Cologne.

As a player, Bennet Wiegert has already won the Handball Champions League. That was in 2002, Wiegert was 21 years young at the time. “It was just fantastic” for him as a young player, the now 42-year-old said recently. Wiegert is now also dreaming of a great triumph as a coach. “The Champions League is a mega goal,” said the SCM coach before the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday (May 10, 2023, from 6.45 p.m. in the live ticker) at the Polish representative Wisla Plock.

Already third duel Plock vs. Magdeburg

After eight Bundesliga games in a row, SC Magdeburg is right in the middle of a Bundesliga title fight with leader THW Kiel. This long-distance duel rests on Wednesday. Because the full focus is on the top Polish team from Plock. Both teams meet for the third time this season: In the group stage, the SCM at home a clear 33:27 victoryhad to make a guest appearance in central Poland beaten 24:25 despite clearly overweight chances give. In the group phase, the SCM, as second in Group A, clearly left the sixth-placed Poles behind.

Plock throws Nantes out dramatically

But Plock, just a point away from winning the Polish championship for eighth, knocked out the French top-flight Nantes in the second round of the Champions League. In the game in Nantes, the Spanish goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca Garcia became the match winner: After ten saved balls in regular time, he kept his team in the game, a Biosca save in the crucial seven-meter throw brought Plock the quarter-finals.

Final tournament in Cologne beckons

SC Magdeburg’s big goal in the Champions League remains June 17th and 18th. Then the final four tournament of handball “premier class” will be held in Cologne. The thought of the final in Cologne also releases energy from SCM national player Lukas Mertens: “I get goosebumps just hearing that. That’s cool and a nice feeling,” said the 27-year-old left winger to the German press -Agency.

Kiel is also still in the running

And as of now, even a German-German final is possible. With THW Kiel, the German record champion is still in the running. However, the North Germans have to deal with France’s star troupe Paris St. Germain.

