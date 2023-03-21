As of: 03/21/2023 4:18 p.m

Allianz MTV Stuttgart faces a difficult task in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the CEV Champions League after losing 3-1 in the first leg.

The most successful Champions League season in the history of Allianz MTV Stuttgart could already be over on Wednesday evening. The second leg in the CEV Champions League against Igor Gorgonzola Novara, who are the clear favorites after the win in the first leg, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

There is no such thing as giving up

Last week, after a convincing performance, the Stuttgart women had to admit defeat against a superior Novara with 1:3 sets (25:21, 16:25, 21:25, 23:25). It is therefore not an ideal starting situation with which the team arrives in Italy on Tuesday afternoon. Nevertheless, there is no reason for the leaders of the Bundesliga to give up before the game. “Of course we were hoping for a better starting position than the 3-1 win in the first leg,” says outside attacker Luisa Keller in an interview with SWR Sport: “But we saw that we still had potential to play better.”

Take courage from the first leg

The Swabians have already shown in the first leg that they don’t have to hide. Over four sets you could keep up with the big favorite from Piedmont. With an interim 18:16 in the last set, the 2:2 equalization and thus the sensation with a home win would have been possible. Only details were missing, said the assistant coach Faruk Feray after the game in the Stuttgarter Nachrichten. The 29-year-old, who is currently deputizing for coach Tore Aleksandersen, who is suffering from cancer, will support his players from the touchline in this game as well.

A progress is still possible

What didn’t work out in the first leg is still possible in the second meeting. In the event of a 3:1 or 3:0 away win, the Swabians could still achieve the sensation and move into the semi-finals via the golden set (comparable to a tie-break in tennis), which goes over 15 points. For this, the opponent was analyzed intensively by video. “That’s why we fly to Novara with a good feeling to play our best volleyball there and hopefully win the second game,” explains Keller.

MTV with a win in the league behind them

The good feeling is certainly also due to the good performance in the volleyball league. On the last day of the game, the Ladies in Black Aachen were easily defeated 3:0 away. The women from Stuttgart are thus continuing their winning streak with 14 wins in a row. “Of course it’s ideal to go into a game like this with a win behind you,” said Keller.

Champions League is always fun

The chances of reaching the semi-finals are small, but the Stuttgart women don’t let that spoil their mood. “The mood in the team is good. We’re looking forward to a cool game, no matter what happens. Hopefully a good mood and a good atmosphere in Novara. I think a few fans from here will come too. On a stage like that the Champions League, it’s always fun to play,” says MTV player Marie Schölzel.