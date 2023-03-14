Home Sports Champions League: UEFA President criticizes Italian authorities
Champions League: UEFA President criticizes Italian authorities

Champions League: UEFA President criticizes Italian authorities

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has announced that the European Football Union will not accept a fan exclusion in future, as was the case with the Frankfurt Champions League away game in Naples. “We have to say that if something like this happens, they won’t play there. Very simple: We will change the rules,” Ceferin told ZDF.

For the second leg of Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday in Naples, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome initially banned the sale of tickets to all supporters from Germany.

After an urgent application by Eintracht was successful in court and the ban was declared invalid, the Prefecture of Naples on Sunday issued a ticket ban exclusively for supporters from the city of Frankfurt. A Frankfurt complaint against it was dismissed. Eintracht had previously announced that they would waive their away contingent of tickets.

“It’s not okay for the Italian authorities to decide that German fans are not allowed. This situation is intolerable. We urgently need to do something about it because the authorities’ decision is absolutely wrong,” added Čeferin, emphasizing that UEFA was involved in the Frankfurt lawsuit.

“We made mistakes too”

Čeferin also apologized for the chaos at last year’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris. He said there was nobody in UEFA who wasn’t terribly sorry for what happened in Paris. According to an independent investigation, the European Football Union bears the main responsibility for the spectator chaos surrounding the final.

