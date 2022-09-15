Original title: Champions League – Valverde scored Asensio’s contribution to Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig at home

At 3:00 a.m. on September 5th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Group F started. The defending Champions League champion Real Madrid played against the Bundesliga team Leipzig at home. In the first half of the game, the two sides attacked and defended each other, but neither resulted in a goal. In the second half of the game, Valverde and Asensio made contributions. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at home.

Eight-game winning streak!For the third time in the history of the Real Madrid team, An Shuai welcomes the Champions League Yusheng milestone

In the 5th minute, Vinicius made a mistake in returning the ball near the left side of the midfield. Werner stole the ball and went straight to the middle of the frontcourt. Nkunku dribbled the ball into the penalty area and faced Courtois with a kick. Low shot, the ball is saved. Then Leipzig got two corner kicks and formed two shots, both of which were blocked. In the 15th minute, Valverde made a pass near the bottom line on the right side of the penalty area and was blocked from the bottom line. Real Madrid got the right corner kick, and the corner kick was taken. After a series of passes, Rodrigo took the ball on the right side of the penalty area. In the 18th minute, Real Madrid intercepted the ball in midfield, Joan Ameni took the ball to the right, Valverde took a long shot from the right side of the penalty area, the ball was blocked, Modric got the second point, but did not shoot Chance.

In the 21st minute, Camavinga’s heel was broken near the midfield. Leipzig counterattacked. Forsberg gave the ball to Werner on the left side of the frontcourt. The latter reached the left side of the penalty area and the inverted triangle near the bottom line. In the cross, Fosberg followed up with a volley and the ball missed the goal.

In the 26th minute, Alaba took the ball on the left side of the frontcourt and made an oblique pass to the middle of the penalty area. Camavinga followed up with a volley and the ball was over the crossbar. In the 28th minute, Werner picked a pass from the left side of the frontcourt to Nkunku who was plugged in. The latter got a single-handed opportunity to face Courtois and missed with a volley. In the 31st minute, Werner took the ball on the right side of the frontcourt, cut inside the penalty area, volleyed with his left foot, the angle of the shot was too positive, and the ball was confiscated by Courtois. In the 35th minute, Werner received a pass from Forsberg on the left side of the penalty area and made a cross to the back point. Nkunku followed up to outflank, but did not touch the ball, and Leipzig lost an excellent scoring opportunity. In the 38th minute, Vinicius made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the frontcourt into the penalty area. Rudiger headed the goal and the ball went wide.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 48th minute, Carvajal made a 45-degree cross from outside the penalty area. The ball was too close to the goalkeeper and was confiscated. In the 50th minute, Nkunku made the ball with his heel to Werner, who was inserted. The latter entered the left side of the penalty area and faced Courtois’s low shot was saved. Then the referee signaled that Werner was offside. In the 58th minute, Leipzig got a free kick on the left side of the frontcourt. The free kick went into the penalty area and Courtois confiscated the ball. In the 62nd minute, Real Madrid got a free kick near the top of the penalty area. Rodrigo shot directly from the free kick and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 64th minute, Real Madrid made a substitution adjustment, Asensio played, and Camavinga ended. In the 72nd minute, Real Madrid counterattacked, Vinicius received a pass from Valverde in the penalty area and volleyed the ball.

In the 73rd minute, Vinicius broke through with the ball in the frontcourt, and Hela pulled him down and received a yellow card. Real Madrid got a free kick on the left side of the frontcourt, the free kick was sent to the penalty area, Rudiger headed the goal, and the ball missed the goal. In the 79th minute, Leipzig counterattacked after stealing the ball in midfield. Schrager in the middle of the frontcourt adjusted after getting the ball, and shot with his left foot, the ball missed the goal.In the 80th minute, Vinicius continuously swayed the left side of the frontcourt to open Henrichs and then crossed the top of the arc. Rodrigo missed, and Valverde followed behind him to the penalty area to buckle and shake out of space. A foot volley scored, Real Madrid 1-0 Leipzig.

In the 81st minute, Real Madrid made a substitution and adjusted, Modric and Alaba ended, and Kroos and Mendy played. In the 84th minute, Sobosloy’s long shot from outside the penalty area missed the goal. In the 85th minute, Real Madrid made another substitution, Ceballos and Mariano came on, Rodrigo and Vinicius went off.In the 92nd minute, Real Madrid won a free kick near the left baseline, Kroos gave a low ball to the top of the penalty area, Asensio pushed and made a contribution, Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig.

At the end of the game, Real Madrid won 2-0 at home against Leipzig.

Lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid (433): 1- Courtois/2-Carvajal, 4-Alaba (80 minutes 23-F-Mendy), 22-Rudiger, 6-Nacho/18-Joan Ame Ni, 12-Camavinga (11-Asensio in 63 minutes), 10-Modric (8-Kross in 80 minutes)/15-Valverde, 20-Vinicius (19-Seba in 84 minutes) Llos), 21-Rodrigo (84 minutes 24-Mariano)

Leipzig (451): 1-Gulasi/2-Simakan (73 minutes 39-Henrichs), 37-Abdu-Diallo, 4-Orban, 22-Raum/8- Hydala (44-Kanpur in 73 minutes), 24-Schrager, 17-Sobosloy, 10-Forsberg (9-Poulsen in 82 minutes), 18-Nkunku/11- Werner (82 minutes 19-Andre Silva)

(streamer flying color)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: