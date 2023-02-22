news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 22 – Leipzig and Manchester City drew 1-1 (0-1) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. The game at the Red Bull Arena was unlocked by a goal by the Algerian Mahrez, in the 27th minute of the first half. In the second half, the equalizer for the Germans, signed by Gvardiol, arrived in the 25th minute. (HANDLE).

