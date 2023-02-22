Do you want to lose weight, burn fat and recover some serenity? Then you have to try this herbal tea, it’s a real panacea for your well-being

If you’re looking for a way to get back in shape by draining excess fluids, you’ve come to the right place. Today, in fact, we will reveal to you how to prepare one bay leaf and lemon tea perfect for burn fat.

Plus, it’s also a real stress reliever. You will see, if you start consuming this drink almost every day you will immediately notice the great benefits on your psycho-physical health. But now stop wasting any more precious time and let’s find out immediately what are all the positive effects of this incredible elixir and, above all, how to prepare it.

What are the benefits

Before revealing the recipe of the fat burning herbal tea based on laurel and lemon, let’s see in more detail what all its benefits are on the health of the body. As we have anticipated, it is a perfect drink for draining liquids and losing a few extra pounds. Furthermore, it has a number of positive effects on stress. In particular, it is useful for:

keep the digestive system healthy;

prevent indigestion;

reactivate the metabolism in order to accelerate fat burning and weight loss;

fight inflammation;

monitor blood sugar levels;

fight the so-called bad cholesterol;

reduce stress and anxiety;

strengthen the immune system;

increase collagen production.

Lemon bay leaf tea: the fat burning drink

As you may have noticed, this herbal tea based on bay leaf and lemon it is a real panacea, as it boasts a series of beneficial effects on the whole organism. Anyway, let’s see now how to prepare. First, you’ll need to get the following ingredients:

5 bay leaves;

2 lemons;

1 liter of water.

Once you have found everything you need, all you have to do is follow these simple instructions and you’re done. First, pour water into a pot and bring it to a boil. A few moments before it reaches the boiling point, add the bay leaves and the lemon juice. After that, mix everything well and turn off the fire. At this point, all you have to do is let the drink rest for about a quarter of an hour and, once the necessary time has elapsed, you can finally filter the liquid and pour it into a glass with the addition of a lemon slice. This way, you’ll finally have yours ready to enjoy fat burning herbal tea also perfect against stress.

