Champions: Modric’s stop at Real, City at risk – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 29 – Real Madrid lose Luka Modric, for a period yet to be defined but which casts doubts on his presence in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City. The checks to which the Croatian underwent after the injury he had in the match lost against Girona showed a hamstring injury now he will miss, at the very least, the matches against Almeria and Real Sociedad and, almost certainly, the Cup final King against Osasuna and the European semi-final on Tuesday 9 May at the Bernabeu against Man City.



“I don’t know if he will be able to play in the cup final – commented Real coach Carlo Ancelotti -, we’ll see how the situation develops in the next few days. We are very sorry, but certain things can happen in football”. But how will he replace Modric now? “In terms of technical characteristics, Ceballos is the closest to him – Ancelotti replied – but as midfielders we also have Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni, so there are various solutions. They are all top-level players, and for this I say that we will replace him as best we can” . (HANDLE).

