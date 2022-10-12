FROM THE SEND. The face of Italy that wins across the border is that of a Napoli without limits, at least in this first part of the season: the success against Ajax (3-1), the fourth out of four efforts in the Champions League, is worth the pass for the round of 16 with 180 minutes to spare. The Azzurri had never achieved such a golden path in Europe that counts and making it under the eyes of rivals such as Liverpool and Ajax, and in some ways even Rangers Glasgow, is worth a treasure. After Mazzarri, Sarri and Ancelotti it is up to Spalletti to hit the target: Mazzarri succeeded in March 2012 with the Napoli of Cavani, Lavezzi, Hamsik, in Sarri in 2017 with the strength and energy of Insigne, Mertens, Callejon, Ancelotti two years ago before leaving the team in the hands of Rino Gattuso due to a relationship with De Laurentiis that ended upside down.

In Amsterdam, last week, it ended in glory for Spalletti’s boys: 6 to 1, the verdict. In Naples, the Azzurri stopped at 4-2 inside a challenge that had little to tell: after just over a quarter of an hour, the field photographed the double escape of the first in the league table with the goals of Lozano and Raspadori. At the beginning of the second half, Ajax’s jolt with Klaassen’s sharp header, Kvarastkhelia’s penalty and Bergwijn’s penalty shot. And, in the end, there is room for Osimhen’s network, returning after more than a month. The Italy that wins has the face of Napoli: for the Azzurri, between Champions and Serie A, nine consecutive victories become.