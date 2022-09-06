Balanced game at Red Bull Arena: Austrians ahead with Okafor, the Belgian finds the definitive 1-1 before the break. Post of the Portuguese in recovery

If a year ago Milan had started the Champions League with an illusion and a defeat at Anfield, this time they start with solid realities: 1-1 in Salzburg and away, broken the ice in a group E that promises to be very hard fought. Not a sparkling Devil like in the derby, but certainly combative, against an opponent who has organization, high pace and a couple of very talented elements. And by a hair Leao does not make the shot in full recovery.

Equilibrium — The result in Zagreb, with Chelsea defeated by Dinamo, immediately serves as a warning to all those who considered the Blues and AC Milan to be top favorites for qualification. Salzburg, then, has a recent curriculum that invites respect, especially at the Red Bull Arena (3 wins in the group and an equal with Bayern in the knockout stages of the last Champions League). It is not surprising, therefore, that the Italian champions play an “even game” in a good first half in Austria. Indeed, it is necessary to remedy the disadvantage to go to the interval at 1-1, showing character in the most difficult moment.

Question and answer — The goals are from Okafor and Saelemaekers. The Swiss forms a high-level attacking duo with Fernando, as is tradition in these parts (people like Haaland and Mané have passed through here). And the Rossoneri suffer from their combinations, lit above all by Capaldo – twice shooting already in the first minute of play – and Kameri. Kalulu goes into trouble, who on 28 ‘loses his balance in the area in one on one with Okafor and ends up awkwardly on the ground: not even Maignan can do the miracle, the 1-0 ball passes between his legs. The Devil, however, reacts. The thing that had worked best so far had been Hernandez’s central solo, thwarted by a couple of unhappy readings by Giroud, but the equal goal on the 40 ‘was instead born from a collective work of ingenuity, as one would say. for the newspapers: De Ketelaere cleans a nice ball in the middle of the field, Bennacer picks it up and puts it on Leao’s run, in the center there is Saelemaekers who throws the 1-1 goal, favored also by the presence of Giroud. See also Commentary: Openness is a distinctive symbol of contemporary China-from the Shanghai International Import Expo to the Beijing Winter Olympics-Domestic News-Huasheng News

Brivido Leo — Situation straightened, but the second half opens with a thrill: Kjaergaard hits from the left for Fernando, very free on the opposite post, with Maignan pardoned by the Brazilian. Pioli has seen enough: inside Pobega, Dest and Origi, outside Bennacer, Calabria and Giroud. But the first goalkeeper to perform after the substitutions is still Maignan, called to dive by a Seiwald fireball. The jewel Sesko and the Diaz-Messias duo are the final moves of Jaissle and Pioli to give the decisive blow to the race: Brahim almost succeeds, but Kohn’s low exit seals the result. Then Theo gives a thrill, but to the Rossoneri fans: passage from horror in the dangerous area, shooting around by Sesko who does not pass very far from the post. Over? Not at all, there is time for the final regret: Leao’s pole in the 94th minute. Milan will see the Austrians again in a couple of months, the next obstacle to think about will be in a week: Dinamo Zagreb arrives at San Siro. As leaders of the group. Would you have said it?

September 6, 2022 (change September 6, 2022 | 22:59)

