Home News Franco Terlizzi, who is the participant of the famous Island stopped in Milan
News

Franco Terlizzi, who is the participant of the famous Island stopped in Milan

by admin
Franco Terlizzi, who is the participant of the famous Island stopped in Milan

A second row career between TV and social media, that of Franco Terlizzi. His social profiles are a photo gallery with famous people, alternating with those in the gym and family portraits. Stefano De Martino and Cecilia Rodriguez, Francesco Totti and the tenor Vittorio Grigolo, Fedez and Inzaghi, Bonolis and Raffaella Fico, Jovanotti and Massimiliano Allegri: among photos taken at public events – and therefore shots like a thousand others, with people who maybe not they don’t even know who they took pictures with – and celebrities trained by him as a personal trainer.

See also  Clash at the Milan prosecutor's office, Francesco Greco attacks prosecutor Paolo Storari: "From him treachery and lies"

You may also like

He falls with a paraglider immediately after taking...

Little firefighters grow up, at the Polpet festival...

Stefano Orlando, the general of the Arma, precursor...

A ride in Dalí’s car – Daniele Cassandro

Canavese, contracts are also paralyzed and the Municipalities...

Grillo and the M5s against Milan-Cortina 2026: “These...

Conegliano, the CGIL to the mayor: “You invite...

Covid vaccine: in the autumn it will be...

Rally of the Meloni in Cagliari, check the...

Slips into the Cadini del Brenton: recovered by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy