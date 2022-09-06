A second row career between TV and social media, that of Franco Terlizzi. His social profiles are a photo gallery with famous people, alternating with those in the gym and family portraits. Stefano De Martino and Cecilia Rodriguez, Francesco Totti and the tenor Vittorio Grigolo, Fedez and Inzaghi, Bonolis and Raffaella Fico, Jovanotti and Massimiliano Allegri: among photos taken at public events – and therefore shots like a thousand others, with people who maybe not they don’t even know who they took pictures with – and celebrities trained by him as a personal trainer.