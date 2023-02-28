They are Sky appointment with the men’s water polo and with the matches of the LEN Champions League 2022/2023 con the home and away matches of the two Italian teams involved in the group stage, the Pro Reccoholder of the trophy and included in Group A, and theAN Bresciaincluded in Group B. Between Tuesday 28 February e Wednesday 1st March the matches of the ninth day of the Regular Season are played, the same as in the previous round, but with reversed fields.

Brescia hosts Spandau 04 Berlin

home challenge forAN Bresciawhich today will host the Germans of Spandau 04 Berlin. Match in direct are Sky Sport Arena e NOW starting from ore 20.30. Commentary by Ettore Miraglia, flanked in the commentary by Alessandro Campagna. In the standings, the Brescians are in first place in their group with 21 points, the Germans in fifth with 8 points.