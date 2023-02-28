Quadrant, the esports organization founded by McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norri, has announced that it has expanded its partnership with controller and peripheral manufacturer SCUF Gaming.

As announced in the press release, we’re told the 2023 partnership will continue to see Quadrant’s Halo and Rocket League teams outfitted with SCUF gear, and on top of that, there will be various new launches and collaborations this year that we’ll be working on in Hear more about these in the future.

Speaking about SCUF’s postponement, Quadrant’s Chief Athletic Officer Jamie MacLaurin said:

“Their best-in-class innovative products help our esports teams compete at the highest level. We’re excited to deliver even more unique and engaging content in 2023 and show our community how our two brands are pushing the boundaries of content creation and esports.” Competitive boundaries.

There was no mention of any financial situation related to the extension, nor plans for 2024.