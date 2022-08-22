Decisive spot in Glasgow for the Giallorossi against Paris, the bianconere beat Qiryat Gat (3-1): at the end of September the double challenge to enter the group stage

G. Albanese – M. Calabresi

No twist instead for Juventus, who beat the Israelis of Qiryat Gat 3-1 and access the preliminary of the Women’s Champions League. For both, the next opponent will be out of the draw to be held on September 1st in Nyon. The double challenge will be played on 20-21 and 28-29 September: the twelve challenges will complete the group stage draw, where the reigning champions of Lyon are already qualified by right, as well as Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Wolfsburg. Possible future opponents include Slavia Prague, Rosengard and Hb Koge.

THE JUVENTUS — The bianconere show a slight increase in condition compared to the first match last Thursday and hit the target without great effort. Rather the opportunity is useful for Montemurro to give more space to the new ones: Gunnarsdottir in midfield and Beerensteyn in attack from the first minute. Cantore celebrates his return to Vinovo with a nice goal, in the 34th minute: lob on the goalkeeper. Zamanian consolidates the lead in the second minute of the second half, at the suggestion of Gunnarsdottir. Five minutes later Helena shortens the distance by correcting a cross from the left by Nakav head to net: the striker is able to surprise the Juventus defense by inserting himself between the two central ones, Sembrant and Pedersen. The only shot on goal by the Israelis during the match leads to the goal immediately number 100 in the history of Juventus, but does not break the balance on the pitch. Beerensteyn touches the third goal, at the end of a good move by Zamanian and Bonansea. Then Montemurro inserts fresh forces from the bench (Grosso and Caruso in the middle, Nilden in the lane) and Rubin is forced to overtime on an attempt by Boattin. The Juventus girls remain in control of the match, and Caruso closes the score in the ninetieth with a header from Caruso on a precise corner from Cernoia. See also Inter - Edin Dzeko, the interview: "Here to win the Scudetto"

THE ROME — Great feat for Roma women, who in Glasgow gained access to the preliminary round, the last one before qualifying for the group stage. Alessandro Spugna’s Giallorossi overcame Paris on penalties after a very tight match. In the first half, Roma (lined up with 4-2-3-1 and with Giacinti initially on the bench) came close to scoring the first goal with Greggi after 7 ‘, but the Giallorossi midfielder’s shot didn’t hit the mirror. Paris, third in the last French championship behind Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain (respectively European champion and semi-finalist in the last Champions League), did not stand by: at 17 ‘chance for Sarr, with a diagonal just outside. Shortly before the break, the best chance for Sponge’s team with Haavi who, thanks to Glionna’s assist, wasted the opportunity to break the deadlock. Good Rome also in the second half, but in the 73rd minute Ceasar had to remedy Linari’s possible own goal. Shortly after, however, three occasionissime for the Giallorossi: first Minami’s right footed by a defender, then Glionna’s crossbar on a free-kick, and finally a double ball goal for Giacinti. In the first extra time, Ceasar deflected Fleury’s cross on the crossbar, then, in the second extra time, the crossbar saved Roma again on Sarr’s header. From the spot, however, infallible Giallorossi, with Mateo’s error and Haavi’s decisive penalty that made the party explode.

August 21 – 10:38 pm

