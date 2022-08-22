Home News school rules covid september – the Republic
News

school rules covid september – the Republic

by admin
school rules covid september – the Republic

After the farewell to the meter away, the obligation of masks and vaccination for teachers, from 1 September the latest anti-contagion measures also expire. In the drawer distance learning, mandatory swabs and quarantine if there are more cases in a class. But parents and school leaders denounce that little or nothing has been done, almost three years after the start of the pandemic, to prevent the effects that a new autumn wave could have in the classrooms of Italy.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Harbin Municipal Party Committee held a special democratic life meeting on party history learning and education

You may also like

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Shanghai Bund lights out, Sichuan starts the most...

Generic medicines are not liked by Italians: to...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission media reports [健康报]Jiangxi Provincial...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Molinette, heart and lung transplant in block saves...

[Warring high temperature and drought to protect people’s...

Cagliari, the story of the doctor who hypnotizes...

2022Ʒڡ Ƴ۴ ȫǹ ȫ˹–

Rimini, Don Giussani virtual and real: an exhibition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy