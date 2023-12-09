Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup China Team Defeats Germany Team for Seventh Consecutive Victory

The Chinese team dominated the competition at the 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, securing their seventh consecutive victory as they defeated the German team with an impressive 8-1 win.

This historic event marked the first time the ITTF has organized a mixed team World Cup, featuring a best-of-15 game format. Following the first group stage, eight teams advanced to the second stage, with the Chinese and German teams facing off in a highly anticipated match.

Despite the absence of renowned players Ocharov and Qiu Dang, the German team struggled to match the overall strength of the Chinese team. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha continued their dominance in the mixed doubles event, recovering from an early setback to secure a 2-1 victory. “I was under some pressure and made some mistakes in the first game,” Wang Chuqin commented. “But we quickly adjusted. I think the value of such a game to us may be much greater than a 3-0 win.”

Subsequent singles matches saw Wang Manyu and Ma Long effortlessly defeating their opponents with 3-0 victories, ultimately leading the Chinese team to an 8-1 triumph over the German team.

In another closely contested match, the Japanese and South Korean teams, both undefeated in the tournament, battled it out, resulting in a tense 8-4 victory for the South Korean team.

The competition highlighted the intensity and skill of the world‘s top table tennis players, captivating fans and enthusiasts alike. With the Chinese team maintaining their dominance and other teams showcasing their talent, the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup continues to raise the bar for competitive table tennis.

