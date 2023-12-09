Home » Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup China Team Defeats Germany Team for Seventh Consecutive Victory
Sports

Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup China Team Defeats Germany Team for Seventh Consecutive Victory

by admin
Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup China Team Defeats Germany Team for Seventh Consecutive Victory

The Chinese team dominated the competition at the 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, securing their seventh consecutive victory as they defeated the German team with an impressive 8-1 win.

This historic event marked the first time the ITTF has organized a mixed team World Cup, featuring a best-of-15 game format. Following the first group stage, eight teams advanced to the second stage, with the Chinese and German teams facing off in a highly anticipated match.

Despite the absence of renowned players Ocharov and Qiu Dang, the German team struggled to match the overall strength of the Chinese team. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha continued their dominance in the mixed doubles event, recovering from an early setback to secure a 2-1 victory. “I was under some pressure and made some mistakes in the first game,” Wang Chuqin commented. “But we quickly adjusted. I think the value of such a game to us may be much greater than a 3-0 win.”

Subsequent singles matches saw Wang Manyu and Ma Long effortlessly defeating their opponents with 3-0 victories, ultimately leading the Chinese team to an 8-1 triumph over the German team.

In another closely contested match, the Japanese and South Korean teams, both undefeated in the tournament, battled it out, resulting in a tense 8-4 victory for the South Korean team.

The competition highlighted the intensity and skill of the world‘s top table tennis players, captivating fans and enthusiasts alike. With the Chinese team maintaining their dominance and other teams showcasing their talent, the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup continues to raise the bar for competitive table tennis.

See also  To win is to win the championship, the word "spell" is the key to the East Asian Cup women's football final game, the Chinese team will play against Japan – yqqlm

Source: Xinhuanet

Published in: Beijing

You may also like

Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Man City: Micah Hamilton...

National Swimming Championships: Pan Zhanle ranked first in...

Sweden eliminates Germany and will meet France in...

Peruvian team | Seven average changes per game:...

Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf will make...

CBA reappears huge controversy over penalty decision. James...

Gloves off! Extraliga offered a number of great...

Nine surprising facts about Ohtani’s arrival to the...

A win against Bodø/Glimt could earn Club Brugge...

NBA’s Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy