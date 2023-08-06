Home » Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Chinese Team Emerges as Top Winners
Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Chinese Team Emerges as Top Winners

(Chengdu Universiade) Gymnast “Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea”: Famous generals share regrets and harvests

China News Agency, Chengdu, August 6th (Reporter He Shaoqing) The gymnastics event of the Chengdu Universiade concluded on the evening of the 5th with a spectacular showcase of talent and skills. The Chinese team emerged as the biggest winner, securing a total of 9 gold medals, 5 silvers, and 1 bronze.

In the men’s rings final, Chinese gymnast Lan Xingyu clinched the championship, adding to the nation’s impressive medal tally. This Universiade gymnastics event showcased a star-studded lineup, with renowned athletes such as Zou Jingyuan, Zhang Boheng, Hashimoto Daiki, and Li Zhikai competing. Notable women gymnasts like Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu, Hatada Chiai, and Miyata Shengzi also showcased their incredible skills.

The Chinese team dominated the competition, winning the men’s team final and women’s team final. Furthermore, they secured the top spots in the men’s individual all-around final and women’s individual all-around final. However, the highly anticipated duel between Zhang Boheng and Hashimoto Daiki, regarded as the all-around “twin stars” of men’s gymnastics, was marred by Hashimoto’s unfortunate injury, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. Despite the setbacks, Zhang Boheng expressed his determination to strive for perfection in future endeavors.

The spirit of camaraderie was evident among the gymnasts competing at the Chengdu Universiade. Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan expressed his support for Li Zhikai, a Chinese Taipei athlete, during the individual qualifying competition. Zou hoped that Li would perform well and win his third pommel horse championship at the Universiade. Li Zhikai, who eventually claimed the pommel horse championship, commended Zou for his exceptional performance in the parallel bars event, stating his intention to learn from him.

The Japanese team also celebrated their first gold medal in gymnastics, won unexpectedly by Xuan Hemo. Despite ranking ninth in the floor exercise qualifying round, Xuan entered the final due to the withdrawal of Hashimoto Daiki and the mistakes made by other competitors. Surprised and elated, Xuan expressed his delight at winning the gold medal.

Reflecting on the competition, Zou Jingyuan acknowledged his own imperfections despite achieving a high score. He stressed the importance of handling challenges and emergencies effectively, highlighting the need for athletes to constantly strive for success and learn from failures.

The gymnastics event at the Chengdu Universiade not only showcased exceptional talent and skills but also highlighted the sportsmanship and camaraderie among the athletes. As the Chinese team emerges as the dominant force, they have undoubtedly left their mark on this prestigious competition.

