Chengdu Universiade: One month later, the dream will set sail from here | Liu Xiang | Universiade | Platform Jumping | Guo Jingjing_Mobile NetEase

Original title: Chengdu Universiade: One month later, dreams set sail again from here

On June 28, the Chengdu Universiade ushered in a one-month countdown

From Beijing to Shenzhen to Chengdu

July 28, World University Games

It will be held in my country for the third time

△The flame of youth has been lit△

△The stage for chasing dreams has been set up△

△Glory and dreams are calling ahead△

Li Ning, Yao Ming, Liu Xiang, Li Na, Guo Jingjing…the most shining names in Chinese sports

They have also achieved great success in this field

On September 8, 1979, at the 10th Universiade held in Mexico, 17-year-old Chen Xiaoxia (right) won the women’s 10-meter platform diving championship. This is the first gold medal of the Chinese delegation in the history of the Universiade, and it is also the first champion of a Chinese player in the world diving competition.

In July 1981, in the women’s volleyball final of the 11th Universiade held in Bucharest, Romania, the Chinese team defeated the Cuban team 3-0 and won the championship.

In July 1981, at the 11th Universiade held in Bucharest, Romania, Chinese gymnast Li Ning won three gold medals in floor exercise, pommel horse and rings.

On July 10, 1999, in the women’s three-meter springboard diving final of the 20th Universiade in Palma, Spain, Chinese player Fu Mingxia won the second gold medal for the Chinese team after winning the women’s platform championship.

On August 28, 2001, in the men’s 110m hurdles final of the 21st World University Games held in Beijing, Chinese player Liu Xiang won the championship with a time of 13.33 seconds.

On August 28, 2001, in the men’s basketball semifinals of the 21st Universiade held in Beijing, the Chinese team narrowly beat the US team 83 to 82 and entered the final.

On August 30, 2001, in the tennis women’s singles final of the 21st Universiade held in Beijing, Chinese player Li Na defeated Chinese Taipei player Li Huizhi 2-1 to win the gold medal.

On August 23, 2001, in the women’s 1-meter springboard competition of the 21st Universiade held in Beijing, Chinese player Guo Jingjing won the championship. Guo Jingjing won three championships in the women’s single 1-meter springboard, women’s single 3-meter springboard and women’s 10-meter platform in the Universiade.

On August 16, 2005, in the men’s 100-meter final of the 23rd Universiade held in Izmir, Turkey, Hu Kai, the “glasses trapeze man”, won the gold medal with a time of 10.30 seconds.

Chengdu is ready!

On July 28, Chengdu achieved its dreams!

Reporter: Han Juce Liu Central Hu Yue Luo Gengqian Lan Hongguang Li Jundong Feng Wuyong Zhao Peng Shen Bo Han Wangxi Zhang Tao Xie Jianfei Mao Siqian Liang Xu Ren Chao

