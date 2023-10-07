China Claims Gold in Women’s Hockey at Hangzhou Asian Games, Secures Spot in Paris Olympics

China emerged victorious in the women’s hockey final at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics. The Chinese team defeated South Korea 2-0 in a fiercely competitive match held at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on October 7.

The championship win grants the Chinese team an automatic berth at the upcoming Olympics, following the relevant rules. Spectators battled through heavy rain to witness the exciting game, with many hoping that the Chinese women’s hockey team would use their victory to inspire them.

Similar to football, hockey consists of 11 players on each team. The women’s hockey event at the Hangzhou Asian Games lasts for 60 minutes, divided into four quarters of 15 minutes each. Just seven minutes into the first quarter, the Chinese team broke through the South Korean defense and scored the opening goal, igniting the crowd with cheers.

Prior to the highly-anticipated final, a number of fans were seen waiting in line, hoping to secure last-minute tickets for the event despite the rain. One fan, Mr. Pan, initially planned to attend the men’s football finals but changed his plans after China‘s disappointment in the tournament. He and his friends decided to try their luck at the hockey venue, intrigued by the similarities between the two sports.

Women’s hockey has often been overlooked in China, but the team’s recent success highlights the need for more support and exposure. The Chinese team last reached the finals at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, and their victory against India in the semi-finals of the Hangzhou Asian Games demonstrated their progress.

Coach Alison Annan has been instrumental in raising the team’s performance. Under her guidance, the Chinese women’s hockey team has competed against 12 different countries, accumulating valuable experience and training to strengthen their speed and create more scoring opportunities.

China‘s focus on nurturing the sport can be seen in the growth of registered players. The number of officially registered players with the Chinese Hockey Association reached 3,000 during the 11th National Games in 2009. By 2016, there were around 4,000 registered athletes and students in training, and the number of national hockey reserve talent bases had increased from 15 in 2007 to 72.

Hangzhou’s cooperation with the World Badminton Federation, the International Canoe Federation, and the International Hockey Federation highlights the city’s commitment to hosting high-level international hockey events in the future. This collaboration is seen as an opportunity for more citizens, like Mr. Pan, to experience the joy of hockey and witness top-level competitions at home.

Reflecting on their victory, the Chinese team expressed their happiness and the hard work they put into their training. Gu Bingfeng, a team member, highlighted the spirit of never giving up and praised the bravery of her teammates on the field. Li Hong, another team member, emphasized the extensive preparation they undertook, studying their opponents and adapting their gameplay accordingly.

The win holds significant importance for Chinese women’s hockey, showcasing their progress and inspiring future generations of players.

